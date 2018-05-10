UPDATED: Nigerian Consul-General 'Assassinated' In Sudan

A Nigerian diplomat has been found dead inside his home in Khartoum, capital of Sudan, in a tragedy that is now being reported as an assassination.

Although the name of the diplomat was not revealed, NAN quoted two security sources as confirming the death, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

Reuters subsequently quoted Al-Arabiya TV as identifiying the diplomat as the Consul-General and describing his death as an “assassination”.

Though intermittent violence is common in Sudan’s warring southern and western regions, violence in the capital is rare.

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir has in recent months shaken up the security establishment, replacing the heads of the army and intelligence service in February.