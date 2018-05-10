UPDATED: Nigerian Consul-General 'Assassinated' In Sudan

Although the name of the diplomat was not revealed, the agency quoted two security sources as confirming the death, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2018

Sahara Reporters Media

A Nigerian diplomat has been found dead inside his home in Khartoum, capital of Sudan, in a tragedy that is now being reported as an assassination.

Although the name of the diplomat was not revealed, NAN quoted two security sources as confirming the death, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

Reuters subsequently quoted Al-Arabiya TV as identifiying the diplomat as the Consul-General and describing his death as an “assassination”.

Though intermittent violence is common in Sudan’s warring southern and western regions, violence in the capital is rare.

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir has in recent months shaken up the security establishment, replacing the heads of the army and intelligence service in February.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections This Is Oosha, The ‘Untouchable’ APC Youth Leader Who Disrupted Ekiti Primary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I Have A Greater Political Engagement’, Says Oyinlola As He Dumps APC, NIMC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo's Third Force Transforms Into A Political Party
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption How Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu Concealed $9.7m, £74,000- Witness
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics El-Rufai Needs Psychiatric Attention, Says Shehu Sani
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Asks UK To Seize Assets, Bank Accounts Of Senator
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections This Is Oosha, The ‘Untouchable’ APC Youth Leader Who Disrupted Ekiti Primary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Bode George, Ex-PDP National Deputy Chairman, Loses Son
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I Have A Greater Political Engagement’, Says Oyinlola As He Dumps APC, NIMC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Men, Lawmakers Conspired To Steal The Mace-Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Corrupt Mini Deity Of Lagos By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME CRYBABY! Five Times Evans Has Broken Down In Tears Since His Arrest
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Senate versus IGP: A Dissection Of The Law By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo's Third Force Transforms Into A Political Party
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion What Exactly Are Doctors Doing In Nigeria? By 'Mayowa Tijani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Deserve Praise Not Condemnation For Spending N24 Billion On EFCCs Office- Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu Concealed $9.7m, £74,000- Witness
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad