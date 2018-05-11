Buhari Returns From Medical Trip 24Hours Ahead Of Schedule

This is at least the third medical trip Buhari has undertaken to the UK in 2018 alone.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Nigeria, a day before he was scheduled to return from his medical trip to the United Kingdom.

Buhari travelled to the UK on Tuesday and was expected to return on Saturday.

However, his plane touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 6:47pm on Friday.

He was received by Abba Kyari, his Chief of Staff; Mohammed Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and other top government functionaries.
Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, also confirmed his arrival, writing on Twitter: “President Buhari just returned, a clear 24 hours…”

Shortly before the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the UK in April, he was in London to attend to his health for nine days.

He also stopped by in the UK last week, while returning from an official trip to the US —a visit his media managers initially denied and names a “technical stopover” before they were forced to admit it.

SaharaReporters, New York

