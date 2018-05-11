CAN General Secretary Dies Two Weeks After Leading Anti-Herdsmen Protest

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2018

Musa Asake, General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has died.

He died in Abuja on Friday morning after a brief illness.

Asake's death was confirmed to PUNCH by Jonathan, hs brother and former member of the House of Representative.

Expressing his shock on the demise of his brother, Jonathan said: “Yes, he died this morning. We are right now at the mortuary. I was with him yesterday (Thursday) in his house.”

The death of the church leader comes two weeks after he led the Christians under the umbrella of CAN on a nationwide protest against the killing of Christians by herdsmen.

Two weeks ago, CAN had taken to the streets to protest the continued killing of Christians across the country by herdsmen. That protest was particularly triggered by the killing of two priests and members of a church by herdsmen.

Just on Sunday, CAN warned President Muhammadu Buhari to expect more protests from its members if the killings do not stop

