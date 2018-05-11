Idris Wada: PDP Used Federal Power To Rob Us In 2015, But In 2019 Federal Power Is In Our Favour

by Sahara Reporters, New York May 11, 2018

Captain Idris Wada, former Governor of Kogi State, has said that the All Progressive Congress (APC) robbed the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) of its deserved victory in the 2015 governorship election in the state.

Wada said this while addressing audience at an event in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Friday.

He said that the now opposition party lost the election due to the fact that the ruling party had won at the federal level. He also blamed the wrong perception about the party’s performance during his administration.

“We were robbed in the last election by the federal power behind the ruling party, but in 2019, we are optimistic that the federal power will be in our favour," he said.

"We must ensure that we put forward people of unquestionable character, we must unite behind whoever wins the primaries and we must not allow elections to divide us. We lost not because of non-performance, but due to propaganda. The people have now realised the meaning of non-performance when compared to the present government of propaganda."

In a similar development, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, who also spoke at the same event, said the people of Kogi now know that their interst is priority to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after they have experienced what the ruling party has to offer.

“We are confident that the party will return to power in the state next year judging by the enthusiasm with which party members gathered here today," he said. "This shows that we are ready to return power to the people of the state.:

