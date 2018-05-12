Muslim Group Mourns Rev. Asake, Commiserates With CAN

The Muslim Right Concern (MURIC) has expressed immense shock over the passage of the General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Musa Asake, who died on Friday after a brief illness.

MURIC, in a press release signed by its President, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Saturday also urged Christian youths to emulate Rev. Asake’s values as a great, passionate, discipline and hardworking man, while pointing out that death is a necessary end.

MURIC also called on religious leaders to learn from virtues of the late Rev. Asake which include forging love between Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists in Nigeria.

MURIC, in the statement, said: “The National Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Musa Asake, died today after a brief illness. He was 66 years old.

“The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) expresses immense shock. We commiserate with CAN President, members of his executive as well as the entire body of Christ in Nigeria. We also condole with the nuclear and extended family of the deceased.

“We share the grief of his immediate friends and admirers. We are with his mourners in spirit at this trying period. Our hearts are heavy with sadness. In particular, our hearts go to his widow, Mrs. Asake, the biological and spiritual children he left behind, his brothers and sisters. We pray that Almighty Allah will give them all the strength to bear this great loss.

“We invite Christian youths to emulate Rev. Musa Asake. He was a great man. He was passionate about discipline and hard work. He worked tirelessly for a better and more secure Nigeria. He was deeply committed to what he believed in and he left behind a legacy of activism, industry, and patriotism. His sudden demise has left a yawning gap which will be difficult to fill.

“We remind Nigerians that death is a necessary end and nobody knows when it will be his or her turn. But what matters is what we leave behind. Let us, therefore, seek a better and more secure life for our country, our children, and generations yet unborn

“As we round up, we charge religious leaders to learn from the lessons which the late Rev. Musa Asake left behind. These include forging love between Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists in Nigeria. Our children must not grow up to hate one another. Our children must not grow into a world of rancor and animosity. Despite our differences, Musa Asake was an epitome of love, goodwill, humility, forgiveness, and tolerance. We disagreed on matters of faith, but we always agreed on issues affecting our dear country, Nigeria, and humanity.”