Police 'Educate One Senator Abdullahi' On Why DIG Can Represent IGP At Senate Hearing

There is no end in sight yet to the battle of words between the Police and the Senate, following the refusal of Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris to appear before the Senate on three consecutive occasions, prompting the upper chamber to declare him “an enemy of democracy”.

Since the Senate made the pronouncement, the two parties have been involved in a media war, and the Police has now followed up with a statement released on Saturday by Jimoh Moshood, Force Spokesman, to “educate one Senator Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs” on the propriety of the IGP’s delegation of his deputy to represent him at the Senate.

The statement insisted that IGP Idris acted in accordance with “the extant laws, which affirms that, the functions, duties and responsibilities of the Inspector General of Police stated in Section 215(1a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, and the Police Act and Regulations Section 309(1) can also be carried out in accordance with sections 7(1),312(1), 313(2) of the Police Act and Regulations by a senior officer of the Force of the Rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police or an Assistant Inspector General of Police who if permitted by the Inspector General of Police to act on his behalf or represent him in an official capacity at any official function, event or programme within and outside Nigeria can do so in consonant with the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations”.

It also maintained that killings in the country were not the reason the Senate invited the IGp as claimed by Abdullahi, rather it was the arrest, detention and trial of Dino Melaye, Kogi West senator, for alleged gunrunning.

THE FULL STATEMENT

IGP WAS INVITED TO THE SENATE BECAUSE OF SENATOR DINO MELAYE’s SAGA AND NOT ON SECURITY CONCERNS; NIGERIA POLICE FORCE INSISTS

· IGP NOT HOLDING ON TO ANY STRAW BUT TO THE RULE OF LAW

· THE RELEASE OF THE PURPORTED LIST OF KILLINGS IN NIGERIA IN 2018 BY THE OFFICE OF THE SENATE PRESIDENT IS SHOCKING, UNFORTUNATE AND CAPABLE OF WORSENING THE SECURITY SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY.

· SENATE SHOULD STOP MISLEADING NIGERIANS

1. The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to media publication credited to one Sen. Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs that “IGP should stop holding on to the straw on why he refused to comply with the invitation of the Senate for him to come and explain what the Police are doing on the spate of killing across the country”.

2. The incidents of killings in some part of the country are being addressed by the Nigeria Police Force and other security and safety agencies in the Nation. While normalcy have been restored in most of the affected areas, hundreds of suspects directly responsible for these dastardly acts have been arrested and are being prosecuted in the affected States. Also over Five Thousand (5000) prohibited firearms have been recovered from wrong hands across the Federation on the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, in the mop-up operations currently ongoing throughout the Country. These are part of the brief the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations was delegated by the IGP to deliver on his behalf to the Senate, but he was not allowed.

3. The release of the purported list of killings in Nigeria in 2018 by the Office of the Senate President is shocking, unfortunate and capable of worsening the security situation in the Country. It is mischievous and heinous to play politics with people’s lives; even if it is a soul. The release is speculative and not supported by any fact. Office of the Senate President does not receive or process security report from State commands.

4. The recent claim by the Senate that the reason for inviting the IGP is to brief them on the recent killings in some part of the Country is an afterthought which can be seen from the headings of their invitation letters. In any case, if the Senate is sincerely interested in knowing the strategies adopted by the Police in tackling the killings in the affected States, they would not have invited the IGP to speak on the strategies of the Force on National Television. The Senate’s action to cover the appearance of the IGP on National Television is against National Security, unconventional and it negates global security practice. There is nowhere in the world where security matters are discussed on National Television, even the Senate deliberation and Decision on the appearance of the IGP were done in close session. One wonders why security strategies of the Force to tackle the killings in the affected States would be discussed on National Television.

5. The Nigeria Police Force has severally reiterated that it holds the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in high esteem and regards, but will not be cowed from ensuring the supremacy of the laws of the land, preservation of law and order and above all the full enforcement of the rule of law throughout the Country. The Force will also continue to resist any intimidation from any quarter either constituent or otherwise which run contrary to the provisions of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and other extant laws. By insisting that the Senate abides by the constitutions and provisions in the Police act and regulations, the IGP is not holding on to any straw as asserted by the Senate Spokesperson but to the rule of law to ensure that there is no sacred cow.

6. It is incumbent on the Force to educate Sen. Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi that IGP was represented at the Senate on 26th April, 2018 and 2nd May, 2018 as provided for and in accordance with the extant laws, which affirms that, the functions, duties and responsibilities of the Inspector General of Police stated in Section 215(1a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, and the Police Act and Regulations Section 309(1) can also be carried out in accordance with sections 7(1),312(1), 313(2) of the Police Act and Regulations by a senior officer of the Force of the Rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police or an Assistant Inspector General of Police who if permitted by the Inspector General of Police to act on his behalf or represent him in an official capacity at any official function, event or programme within and outside Nigeria can do so in consonant with the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations.

7. It is imperative to inform the general public that the invitations to the IGP from the Senate signed by Nelson Ayewoh, Clerk, Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria dated 25th April, 2018 and that of 8th May, 2018, both read thus “INVITATION TO BRIEF THE SENATE ON THE INHUMAN TREATMENT METED ON SENATOR DINO MELAYE OVER A MATTER THAT IS PENDING BEFORE A COURT OF COMPETENT LAW COURT; AND OTHER KILLINGS ACROSS NIGERIA”. Copies of the two invitation letters are attached for clarity and public information.

8. From the headings of the above quoted invitation letters, it is very clear that the IGP was invited on those occasions by the Senate purposely because of Senator Dino Melaye’s criminal indictment in respect of felonious and serious offenses of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms by two (2) Principal Suspects (Kabiru Seidu A.K.A OSAMA, Nuhu Salisu A.K.A SMALL) arrested for several cases of kidnappings and armed robberies in Kogi State, who are already standing trial in a court of competent jurisdiction. The pinch emphasis on security matters in the invitation letters was diversionary to attract undeserved public sympathy in the Senate’s desperate bid to trivialize and water down the crime and criminal liabilities for which Senator Dino Melaye is standing trial.

9. However, due to the respect the IGP has for the Senate, that when on the 25th of April, 2018, the Senate invited the Inspector-General of Police to appear before it on the 26th of April 2018, in respect of the felonious offenses for which Sen. Dino Melaye was taken into Police custody, investigated and arraigned in a Court of Competent Jurisdiction while the Inspector-General of Police was on official assignment with the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria in Bauchi on same date, that he delegated the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, Assistant Inspector-Generals of Police and some Commissioners of Police conversant with the matter to brief the Senate.

10. The Senate again on the 26th of April 2018 wrote the Inspector-General of Police re-inviting him to appear before the Senate in person on the 2nd of May, 2018 but this time around the IGP was on official assignment to Birnin-Gwari Area of Kaduna State in company of the General Officer Commanding, One Division, Nigerian Army Kaduna, Major General Mohammed Mohammed to attend to some very serious security matters of National Importance, but he promptly delegated the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Research and Planning, Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police to represent him and brief the Senate on the same subject matter, the Senate again refused to accord them audience insisting that the Inspector-General of Police must appear in person.

11. It is pertinent to let the public be aware that the Inspector General of Police since assumption of duty in June, 2016 has appeared about Ten (10) times before the Senate on different issues of National Importance.

12. The Nigeria Police Force as a law abiding entity will continue to uphold the rule of law in all its ramifications and also ensure that nobody under any guise, no matter how highly placed is allowed to pervert the course of Justice.

13. The Force insists on due process of the law and once again implores the Senate not to whip-up sentiments or resort to self-help but to allow the rule of law and justice to prevail on the whole matter.