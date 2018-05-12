UPDATED: Fayemi Trounces Oni To Clinch Ekiti APC Governorship Ticket

Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Solid Minerals, has emerged winner of the rescheduled governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State.

After securing majority of votes cast on Saturday, the former Governor is set to stake a claim to regain the governorship position he lost to Ayodele Fayose of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014.

Segun Oni, another former Governor of the state, polled 481 votes to place a distant second.

Kayode Ojo, an engineer, came third with 281 votes.

Therefore, Fayemi will go against Kolapo Olushola, a professor and Fayose's Deputy Governor who clinched the PDP ticket four days ago, at the governorship election proper billed for July 14, 2018.