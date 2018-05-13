Fayose Boasts: Fayemi Will Suffer The Worst Political Defeat Of His Career In July



Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election, is about to suffer the worst political defeat of his career, Ayodele Fayose, Governor the state, has boasted.

Fayemi picked the APC ticket on Saturday, beating all comers to the highly-coveted prize at a rescheduled primary election.

Responding on Sunday via a statement issued and signed by Idowu Adelusi, his Chief Press Secretary, Fayose said Fayemi’s victory had only positioned the Minister for Solid Minerals Development for a defeat that will land him in political oblivion.

“In 2014 when he was the sitting governor and I was not in power, I trounced him mercilessly. I gave him 16 – 0, defeating him in all the local governments, including in his home town. He did not win a single local government,” Fayose taunted his opponent.

“Now, I have been in power for more than three years and have served the people of Ekiti well. My legacy projects are there to speak for me, and for my party the PDP, as well as for our candidate in the July 14 governorship election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka.

“Fayemi will suffer the worst defeat of his political career. After the July 14 election, he will go into political oblivion. He has nothing to celebrate because of the electoral disaster awaiting him. The manner of his so-called victory also leaves much to be desired as it has turned many of their party leaders and followers against him.

“Fayemi’s victory has made the condition of APC worse in Ekiti. The party leaders and members know that Fayemi has no use for any of them beyond the July 14 election.”

Fayose appealed to aggrieved former PDP members who are now in the APC to return home, saying: “PDP is your natural habitat. This is the time for you to escape from the APC’s sinking boat and return home to a rousing welcome.

“We also invite other politicians not satisfied with the parlous state of affairs of our nation to join hands with PDP to rescue our nation.

“APC is falling apart everywhere. Fayemi is the final nail on APC’s coffin in Ekiti. He may deceive them in Abuja but he is a paperweight at home. His arrogance alienates Ekiti people and any serious politician from him. He will meet his political waterloo on July 14.”