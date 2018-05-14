Arrested! 'Most Wanted Abuja-Kaduna Highway Kidnapper' Who Shoots With Two AK-47 Rifles At A Time

Rambo, who became popular for his ability to shoot with two AK-47 rifles at the same time, was arrested on Sunday within Maraban Yakawada, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, after the IRT operatives acted on credible intelligence given to them.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2018

Barau Ibrahim, a notorious gang leader of kidnappers better known as Rambo, has been arrested by operatives of the Inspector Genral of Police Response Team (IRT) attached to Operation Absolute Sanity, which was recently launched by IGP Ibrahim Idris.

The nefarious gang leader, who became popular for his ability to shoot with two AK-47 tifles simultaneously, was arrested on Sunday within Maraban Yakawada, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, after the IRT operatives acted on credible intelligence given to them.

Before his arrest, Rambo had terrorised Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Express Way and Zamfara State. Upon his arrest, the IRT operatives recovered two Ak47 Rifles, two Ak-47 rifle magazines and 51 live ammunition With S/Nos: AD160102 and 1978AD4328 respectively.

Also, Ahehu Abdullahi, another member of his gang better known as Gashin Baki, who is 40 years old, was arrested. The IRT operatives also recovered VW Golf Car belonging to Rambo.

The IRT operatives restated its commitment to clearing Kaduna of any Kidnapper or criminal element.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption How Much Did Patience Jonathan Allegedly Steal? — Four Times EFCC Went After Her 'Illicit' Funds
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Bank Robbery At A Zenith Bank Branch In Owerri, Imo State Caught On Tape
CRIME Imo Zenith Bank Robbery: Police Nab Fleeing Suspect One Year After
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
CRIME In Bizarre Post, Facebook User Aniekpeno Akpan Tells Men How To Molest ‘8 To 10 years Old Girls’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME I Paid 223,000 Euros Ransom To Evans-Witness
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME 'What Have I Done To You people?' — Evans Breaks Down In Tears In Court
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
CRIME Security Men, Lawmakers Conspired To Steal The Mace-Police
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption How Much Did Patience Jonathan Allegedly Steal? — Four Times EFCC Went After Her 'Illicit' Funds
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Speaks On How Self-interests Almost Ruined APC Congresses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fayose Boasts: Fayemi Will Suffer The Worst Political Defeat Of His Career In July
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics UPDATED: Fayemi Trounces Oni To Clinch Ekiti APC Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oyegun Already Lost Tenure Elongation Bid In APC — Now He's Also Lost In Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Kashamu: FG Demands Fresh US Request For Extradition Suit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion 2019: We Don't Need A President That Will Govern Nigeria From London Hospital By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Police 'Educate One Senator Abdullahi' On Why DIG Can Represent IGP At Senate Hearing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'I Have No Doubt About Your Track Record', Says Buhari In Congratulatory Message To Fayemi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Rochas, Why? An open letter to Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Books Okonjo-Iweala Tackles ‘Mischief Makers’ Over Incorrect Quotes From New Book
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Gunmen in Bayelsa Kill NAF Official During Attack On Helipad
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad