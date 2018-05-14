Arrested! 'Most Wanted Abuja-Kaduna Highway Kidnapper' Who Shoots With Two AK-47 Rifles At A Time

Barau Ibrahim, a notorious gang leader of kidnappers better known as Rambo, has been arrested by operatives of the Inspector Genral of Police Response Team (IRT) attached to Operation Absolute Sanity, which was recently launched by IGP Ibrahim Idris.

The nefarious gang leader, who became popular for his ability to shoot with two AK-47 tifles simultaneously, was arrested on Sunday within Maraban Yakawada, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, after the IRT operatives acted on credible intelligence given to them.

Before his arrest, Rambo had terrorised Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Express Way and Zamfara State. Upon his arrest, the IRT operatives recovered two Ak47 Rifles, two Ak-47 rifle magazines and 51 live ammunition With S/Nos: AD160102 and 1978AD4328 respectively.

Also, Ahehu Abdullahi, another member of his gang better known as Gashin Baki, who is 40 years old, was arrested. The IRT operatives also recovered VW Golf Car belonging to Rambo.

The IRT operatives restated its commitment to clearing Kaduna of any Kidnapper or criminal element.