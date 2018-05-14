Focus More On Mini- Grids, Fashola Advises Investors In Power Sector

The minister said this in a video posted on the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing’s official Twitter handle on May 14.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2018

Minister of Power Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola Daily Post

The Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Raji Fashola has advised investors to focus their investments in the building of mini-grids which can be done without waiting to be licensed and can be quickly deployed.

The ministry tweeted "My advice to all of the power developers is to focus more on the small solutions that are quickly deployable. We have issued a mini-grid regulation that allows anybody to deploy less than 1 MW and below without a license." - HM Babatunde Fashola.

In the video, Mr. Fashola said, “Get out of the licensing regime. Most of the people who sell generator don’t sell a 1 Mega Watt generator. So, start breaking up this power into small, small solutions and I believe that state governments that are beginning to pass a law on electricity must encourage all of these solutions. That is why you see us intervening in markets just to show that power can reach people reliably without government.”

SaharaReporters, New York

