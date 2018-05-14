'I Have No Doubt About Your Track Record', Says Buhari In Congratulatory Message To Fayemi

Fayemi picked the Ekiti APC governorship ticket at the rescheduled primary on Saturday after polling 941 votes while Segun Oni, his closest challenger polled 481 votes to place a distant second. However, Ayodele Fayose, the outgoing governor, has promised him the worst political defeat of his career in July.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari and Kayode Fayemi Punch Newspaper

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated  Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Solid Mineral Development, for emerging the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election.

Buhari sent the congratulatory message using his personal Twitter handle @Mbuhari.

The President noted that Fayemi’s passion for education, health and welfare would put him in a good position in the state gubernatorial election.

Tagging the election as a keenly contested one, President Buhari lauded other aspirants and urged them to always uphold the value of the party. He also tasked the aspirants to support Fayemi in the state elections.

"Congratulations to @kfayemi on winning the APC ticket to contest the July 14, 2018 governorship elections in Ekiti State. I have no doubt that Dr Fayemi’s track record as a reformist — with a passion for education, health and welfare — will stand him in good stead in the elections," the President said.

“I would also like to commend all the participants in the keenly-contested Primary. I would like them to uphold the values and philosophy of the APC by joining hands to support Dr. Fayemi in the forthcoming elections.”

The President stated that the success of the primary showed that the party supports democracy and would continue to work hard to lead the country in the development journey.

SaharaReporters, New York

