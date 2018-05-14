Little-Known Kano Pillars Striker Junior Lokosa Headlines Rohr's 30-Man World Cup List

Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles coach, has released the provisional list of players to represent Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The 30-man provisional list cntains regular suspects such as Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Ogenyi Onazi and so on, but the surprise of the pack is the inclusion of Junior Lokosa, Kano Pillars striker.
FULL LIST
Goalkeepers
Ikechukwu Ezenwa
Daniel Akpeyi
Francis Uzoho
Dele Ajiboye
Defenders
William Ekong
Leon Balogun
Olaoluwa Aina
Kenneth Umeruo
Bryan Idowu
Chidozie Awaziem
Abdulahi Shehu
Elderson Echiejile
Tyronne Ebuehi
Stephen Eze
Midfielders
Mikel John Obi
Ogenyi Onazi
John Ogu
Wifred Ndidi
Uche Agbo
Oghenekaro Etebo
Joel Obi
Mikel Agu
Forwards
Odion Ighalo
Ahmed Musa
Victor Moses
Alex Iwobi
Kelechi Iheanacho
Moses Simon
Junior Lokosa
Simon Nwankwo
Surprise invitee Lokosa currently leads the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) goalscorers chat with 18 goals, recording his most recent goals in Kano Pillar's 3-1 victory over Kaduna United on Sunday.
Nigeria will compete against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D of the World Cup, playing Croatia on June 16, Iceland on June 22 and Argentina on June 26.
Since first qualifying for the tournament in 1994, Nigeria has played in the World Cup a further four times but never advancing beyond the ‘Round of 16’.
The country’s top goal scorer in the tournament remains Daniel Amokachi and Emmanuel Amunike, both with two goals at the 1994 tournament.