Little-Known Kano Pillars Striker Junior Lokosa Headlines Rohr's 30-Man World Cup List

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2018

Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles coach, has released the provisional list of players to represent Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 30-man provisional list cntains regular suspects such as Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Ogenyi Onazi and so on, but the surprise of the pack is the inclusion of Junior Lokosa, Kano Pillars striker. 

FULL LIST

Goalkeepers

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Daniel Akpeyi

Francis Uzoho

Dele Ajiboye

Defenders

William Ekong

Leon Balogun

Olaoluwa Aina

Kenneth Umeruo

Bryan Idowu

Chidozie Awaziem

Abdulahi Shehu

Elderson Echiejile

Tyronne Ebuehi

Stephen Eze

Midfielders

Mikel John Obi

Ogenyi Onazi

John Ogu

Wifred Ndidi

Uche Agbo

Oghenekaro Etebo

Joel Obi

Mikel Agu

Forwards

Odion Ighalo

Ahmed Musa

Victor Moses

Alex Iwobi

Kelechi Iheanacho

Moses Simon

Junior Lokosa

Simon Nwankwo

Surprise invitee Lokosa currently leads the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) goalscorers chat with 18 goals, recording his most recent goals in Kano Pillar's 3-1 victory over Kaduna United on Sunday.

Nigeria will compete against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D of the World Cup, playing Croatia on June 16, Iceland on June 22 and Argentina on June 26.

Since first qualifying for the tournament in 1994, Nigeria has played in the World Cup a further four times but never advancing beyond the ‘Round of 16’.

The country’s top goal scorer in the tournament remains Daniel Amokachi and Emmanuel Amunike, both with two goals at the 1994 tournament.

