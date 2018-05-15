Melaye Loses Assassination Case Against ALGON Chairman

Fola Ajayi, the judge presiding over the case, struck it out for lack of diligent prosecution even after four adjuornments since it was initiated in 2017.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 15, 2018

Dino Melaye SaharaReporters Media

Senator Dino Melaye, the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has lost his assasination case against Mr. Taofiq Isa, Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, as the High Court in the state struck out his case on Tuesday.

Fola Ajayi, the judge presiding over the case, struck it out for lack of diligent prosecution even after four adjuornments since it was initiated in 2017.

Ruling on the matter, the trial judge held that the prosecution counsel could not open his case despite four adjournments, hence he struck out the matter.

He then ordered the prosecution to start the case afresh whenever they are ready.

Mr. Zakari Abbas commended the trial judge for the judgement while reacting to the ruling."The charge brought against the defendants have been struck out," he said. "As it stands, there is no criminal charges against the defendants. However, he gave a consequential order that whenever they are ready with their witnesses, they could approach the court to start their case afresh.”

Melaye is currently in court over charges bordering on gunrunning. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Arrested! 'Most Wanted Abuja-Kaduna Highway Kidnapper' Who Shoots With Two AK-47 Rifles At A Time
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Much Did Patience Jonathan Allegedly Steal? — Four Times EFCC Went After Her 'Illicit' Funds
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Finance 2018 Budget: Each Police Station To Get Just N1,017 To Fuel Vehicles Per Day - Media Group
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Sen. Omo Agege Absent From Tuesday Sitting
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Illegal Orphanage Home Busted In Lagos, Rescues 24 Children
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Absence Of Maryam Sanda's Lawyer Stalls Trial
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Arrested! 'Most Wanted Abuja-Kaduna Highway Kidnapper' Who Shoots With Two AK-47 Rifles At A Time
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity 2019: Reject Pastor Adeboye's 'Message Of Doom,' Muslim Group Advises Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Crack In nPDP As Splinter Group Faults 7-Day Ultimatum
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Presidential Aspirant Quits NCP Over 'N7.04m Blockade'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion 2019 And The Politics Of Campaign Finance By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Sports CLOSE-UP: From Ajegunle to Bulgaria — Who Is Junior Lokosa, The Surprise Name On Nigeria’s World Cup List?
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption How Much Did Patience Jonathan Allegedly Steal? — Four Times EFCC Went After Her 'Illicit' Funds
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Rights Group Asks US Dept To Investigate Saraki's Aide, Wife Over 'Multi-Million-Naira Ghost Worker Scam'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Finance 2018 Budget: Each Police Station To Get Just N1,017 To Fuel Vehicles Per Day - Media Group
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News ‘Save Me From Dying In This Shithole’ — Nigerian Launches GoFundMe Campaign To Travel Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Won't Allow Anybody To Cheat Nigerians-Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Sen. Omo Agege Absent From Tuesday Sitting
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad