Melaye Loses Assassination Case Against ALGON Chairman

Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye, the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has lost his assasination case against Mr. Taofiq Isa, Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, as the High Court in the state struck out his case on Tuesday.

Fola Ajayi, the judge presiding over the case, struck it out for lack of diligent prosecution even after four adjuornments since it was initiated in 2017.

Ruling on the matter, the trial judge held that the prosecution counsel could not open his case despite four adjournments, hence he struck out the matter.

He then ordered the prosecution to start the case afresh whenever they are ready.

Mr. Zakari Abbas commended the trial judge for the judgement while reacting to the ruling."The charge brought against the defendants have been struck out," he said. "As it stands, there is no criminal charges against the defendants. However, he gave a consequential order that whenever they are ready with their witnesses, they could approach the court to start their case afresh.”

Melaye is currently in court over charges bordering on gunrunning.