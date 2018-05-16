Boy Stabs Jealous 19-Year-Old Girlfriend To Death In Ondo

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2018

Saliu Ladayo, a 24-year-old boy has stabbed his girlfriend to death in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Ladayo stabbed Confidence Nwamaka, a 19-year-old college student, on Tuesday evening after a minor disagreement. 

Sahara Reporters gathered that the incident happened at Falodun Street, Off Oshinle Quarters, Akure. 

According to a source who witnessed the brutal incident, the two lovers had been dating for a long period but had always been at loggerheads. 

He said the late Nwamaka, who was writing the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) until her death, had always been having trust issues with her boyfriend.

“Ladayo and Nwamaka were inside the house when suddenly an argument ensued and which led to a heavy fight,” he said.

“Before we knew what was happening, the boy had stabbed the young girl and by the time we rushed her to hospital she had already given up.

“It was later the boy told us that the girl was accusing and cursing him for dating other girls, which made him to stab her".

Femi Joseph, Spokesman of Ondo State Police Command, confirmed the case of the death of the student on Wednesday, disclosing that the case was reported to the police by some neighbours in the area. 

He stated that the culprit was immediately arrested and had been cooling his head at the Police headquarters in Akure. 

“The boy has confessed to us that he stabbed his girlfriend because she always accused him wrongly of double-dating, and cursed him,” Joseph said. 

“It was out of that annoyance that he brought out a knife from the house and stabbed her in the stomach. We shall continue with our investigation and charge him to court to face the law.”

SaharaReporters learnt that the parents of the girl have asked the police to do a thorough investigation and ensure the killer boy is prosecuted.

