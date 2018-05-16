NNPC Selects 20 Indigenous Oil Traders For Crude Export Contract

The schedule is completed by 30 foreign firms. Each company is expected to lift 30,000 barrels per day, bpd, a drop of 2,000bpd from the previous year.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2018

NNPC station in Abuja Sahara Reporters Media
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has released the full list of companies that will lift Nigeria’s crude for the export market from July 2018 to June 2020. 

The list of 50 firms include 20 indigenous players, more than 18 Nigerian companies approved for the contract ‎ between 2017 and 2018. 

The schedule is completed by 30 foreign firms. Each company is expected to lift 30,000 barrels per day, bpd, a drop of 2,000bpd from the previous year.

The full list as listed in a statement signed by NNPC Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division, Mele Kyari, are: Vitol, Trafigura, Glencore, MRS, Matrix Energy, Aipec, AMG, Arkleen, Augusta, Barbedos, BB Energy, Bono Energy, Calson, Cassiva, Cepsa, Cretus, Eterna Oil, Gladius Commodities, Hinstock, HPCL, Leighton, Levene, Litasco Mocoh Emadeb, AA Rano, North West, Ocean Bed (Sahara), Petraco, Petrogras, Propetrol, Prudent, Sacoil, SEER, Setana Energy, Setraco, Shoreline, Socar, Sonara, Ultimate Gas, Voyage, West African Gas, Zitts and Lords, ZR Energy (Trafigura) Obat Oil & Gas Total, Oando, Masters Energy, Sahara Group and NNPC’s Duke Oil.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

NNPC Nigerian Refineries Added 10 Per Cent To Petrol Consumption In 2017, NNPC Data
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
NNPC NNPC Signs Contracts For 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Project
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Money Nigeria Waiting For New Refineries To Merge Multiple Exchange Rates, Says Moody's
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy Oil Revenue Drops By N47 Billion
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Finance Federal Government Approves N407 Billion Fuel Subsidy
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Agip Pipeline In Brass LGA, Bayelsa
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics BREAKING: Lokoja Court Grants Melaye Bail
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Melaye Loses Assassination Case Against ALGON Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity 2019: Reject Pastor Adeboye's 'Message Of Doom,' Muslim Group Advises Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion 2019 And The Politics Of Campaign Finance By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: 'More than 120' Kidnapped In Kaduna In Four Days
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Omo-Agege Formally Returns To Senate After Short-lived Suspension
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports CLOSE-UP: From Ajegunle to Bulgaria — Who Is Junior Lokosa, The Surprise Name On Nigeria’s World Cup List?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Rights Group Asks US Dept To Investigate Saraki's Aide, Wife Over 'Multi-Million-Naira Ghost Worker Scam'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army To Launch Operation To 'Totally Destroy' Boko Haram
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Crack In nPDP As Splinter Group Faults 7-Day Ultimatum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Arrested! 'Most Wanted Abuja-Kaduna Highway Kidnapper' Who Shoots With Two AK-47 Rifles At A Time
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Police Order Hospitals To Treat Gunshot Victims Without Police Report Or Face Jail Term
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad