40 Parties To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission has revealed the list of parties and candidates that will partake in the forthcoming Ekiti governorship election.

The candidates emerged from the primaries organized by the various parties in the state.

The major contenders in the election remain Kayode Fayemi and Kolapo Olusola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively.

The incumbent governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose of the PDP, has vowed that no party aside from PDP will emerge victorious in the election.

See full list:

                  

                  

                  

                     

                  

 

