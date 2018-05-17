Account For Ondo Governorship Campaign Funds Before Leaving PDP, Group Tells Mimiko

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2018

Dr. Olusegun MimikoDr. Olusegun Mimiko

Former governor of Ondo State, Mr Olusegun Mimiko, has been asked by members of a group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to account for funds raised to campaign for the party in the state's 2016 gubernatorial election.‎

The group which identified itself as PDP Support Group (PSG) in a statement obtained by Sahara Reporters in Akure on Wednesday, also claimed that it has information that the former governor was planning to exit PDP, but he must first account for the election funds before leaving.

In the statement signed by Bode Obanla, its coordinator, the group added that the former governor must also defend himself against allegations of fraud concerning the governorship campaign fund.

"I will implore those who are close to our leader and former governor, Dr. Rahaman Olusegun Mimiko to please advise him to give a full and satisfactory account of what transpired with the 2016 PDP Governorship Election Funds.

"He remains a foremost leader in the politics of Ondo State and it is very important to clear all the grey areas concerning the funds before leaving for another party.

"As a leader and for posterity, we pray to meet again, but it is important to be accountable to the people," the group said.

The group added that the PDP needs a deeper reconciliation across the 18 local government areas of the state to convince wary members of the party not to leave.

Mr. Obanla said the group has embarked on reconciliation efforts, which, according to him, is already yielding positive results ahead of the 2019 general election.

Speculations are rife that Mimiko was planning to leave the PDP with thousands of his supporters for another political party ahead of the presidential election.

