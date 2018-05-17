Omokri 'Reminds' Magu: EFCC Was Created By PDP, Not Buhari

Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, former Special Assistant to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media and Pastor of the Mind of Christ Christian Center, California, has reminded Ibrahim Magu,Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), that the Commission was created by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — not President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri also cautioned the Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, to warn her husband to take drastic measures about the decision of Magu to wear a lapel of Buhari during a dialogue on national television.

In a tweet, he wrote: “If @aishambuhari loves her husband, she should warn him to do something about Magu quickly. God is not mocked.

“The last time public servants wore the image of a man on their clothes was under Abacha and God answered Abacha. We have a jealous God who will not tolerate a man-god!

“Someone should remind Ibrahim Magu it was the PDP that created EFCC, not Buhari. And in 16 years that the PDP governed Nigeria, not one of the chairmen of the EFCC ever wore a lapel pin promoting the reelection of the PDP President that appointed him. Magu is a shameful aberration.”