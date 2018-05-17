PDP: Hardship Under Buhari So Bad That Nigerians Can't Even Afford Garri

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the cost of living has soared by 100 percent under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

In a statement released by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday, it lamented that the prices of food and other essential services had increased rapidly beyond the reach of average citizens.

The opposition party had condemned Buhari over killings in some parts of the country, stating that the nation had become a “killing field” under Buhari’s administration.

“Under President Buhari’s suppressive rule, families have experienced the worst form of hardship with prices of food items, essential goods and services, skyrocketing beyond the reach of average citizens," Ologbodiyan said in the statement.

“Staple foods, such as rice which sold at N7,500 per bag under the PDP, now sell above N16,000; a measure (mudu) of garri and beans, which sold at N150 and N200, now go for N400 and N500 respectively; a kilo of beef, which sold for N700 now, sells for N1,400; a bag of cement, which sold at N1,500, now goes for N2,600; fuel price has been jerked up from N87 per liter to N145, cost of transport, Medicare and other essential services have all soared by over 100 percent.

“Under President Buhari’s incompetent administration, bloodletting has become the order of the day, our nation has become a killing field where the government cannot guarantee the safety of citizens.

“It is, therefore, a condemnable slap on the sensibilities of Nigerians that instead of being apologetic for the abysmal performance of his administration, President Buhari is rather engaged in unhelpful propaganda and cosmetic media stunts.

“The fact is that the Buhari-led APC government has overstretched the forbearance of Nigerians with its crass disdain to their suffering, for which they will deploy every legitimate measure to vote him out and return the PDP, come 2019.”

