'Go And Get Your PVC Is Buhari’s Opponent In 2019' — Segun Adeniyi Bemused By Lack Of Formidable Election Challenger

“What I think basically is that Buhari's biggest challenger today, is ‘go and get your PVC.’ That is not a candidate," Adeniyi said. "Yes. People will get their PVCs but it also matters who they are voting for and the platform and what those people are bringing to the table. I know that in 2015, there are people who voted, not for Buhari but just against Jonathan. We may end up with the same situation.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2018

Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, says the only challenger of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 is “go and get your PVC’, which is not a candidate.

He held that there is yet no formidable candidate capable of defeating the President come 2019.

Mr. Adeniyi said this in Ibadan on Thursday during the review of his book, ‘Against the Run of Play’.

He said it would be impossible for the fragmented opposition to unseat Buhari, noting that the President's victory In 2015 was because the opposition came together. 

“I don't expect anything different in the 2019 elections. “ he said. “I expect that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will perform better than it did in 2015. I also expect that whoever wants to be president, either the incumbent or challenger, should challenge the process and at the end of the day, we'll see what happens."

In his book, Adeniyi chronicled the powerplay during the administration oof Ex-president Yar’Adua, who died of a terminal illness in 2012.

