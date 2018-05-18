Lawyer Demands Arrest Of Police Officers Involved In Makoko Church Raid



A lawyer and activist, Mr Ayo Ademiluyi, has demanded that all police officers involved in the May 11 raid of the Acts of the Apostles Church also known as Ori Oke, in Makoko community of Lagos State.

While speaking with SaharaReporters at the church premise, the lawyer said the raid on the church was in contravention to the judgment of Justice Ikuborido of Lagos High Court of 1984. He affirmed that the raid which resulted in the death of not less than five people and several others injured was illegal.



“We are well aware of the position of the Lagos State commissioner of police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi on the issue in trying to prosecute some officers in these respect. It is on record that The Punch Newspaper of this morning had given us a report that the most senior officer involved in the killings at the place have been arrested and under detention. We want to put it on record that he is not the only high ranking police officer involved in this issue,” he said. Tricycle burnt by Police officers at Makoko

He continued , “We have the Deputy Commissioner, Criminal Investigation, Panti, DC Yetunde Alonge must be immediately arrested and detained for unlawful killing, murder and arson in this place. Chief Superintendent of Police with AP number 23822, Mr. Edobo Edemoghe must also equally be arrested, detained and arraigned with immediate effect as a matter of necessity. Superintendent of police, Mr Tobi Oloruntoba, DPO, Makoko Police Division, must also be arrested and detained forthwith. Inspector Seun Awoku aka Ijaya of Anti Robbery Squad, was equally involved in the killing and arson in this particular place, and we will not take the particularization of individuals or the prosecution of just one police officer, we are calling for the arrest, detainment, arraignment, trail and prosecution of all police officers involved in this injustice.”

He also spoke on the relief the church community is asking for over the incident. “We want the state governor to give a state wide apology to the people of Makoko and accept blame for the killing and arson committed here in his place through the Lagos State Land Grabbers Task Force and the office of the Attorney General and commissioner of justice of Lagos State.‎

Video of Makoko Onslaught Makoko Onslaught

“The Lagos State government must also as a matter necessity rebuild this particular church and oher demolished buildings as fast as possible. All persons undergoing medical treatment, their medical bills should be taken up, the families of the victims who were killed be taken care of and those police officers involved that have been identified must be detained and subjected to trial. We want immediate end to demolition, attacks, arson, and killings in Lagos. We have the case of Odotu Gbame which is still burning. Lagos State government has already turned that place into an estate – Periwinkle Estate.”

He said that failure to meet all these demands will be met with political and legal resistance against ‘a government that has made its citizens refuges in their own country.’

