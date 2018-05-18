Shehu Sani Identifies 15 Threats To Nigeria's Democracy

Sani who is representing Kaduna Central in the upper chamber of the National Assembly on Friday listed 15 threats which, according to him, are threats to Nigeria's democracy.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2018

The Trent

As the nation is heading for a general election in 2019, a prominent member of National Assembly, Comrade Shehu Sani has again raised an alarm that Nigeria's democracy is in danger.

Sani who is representing Kaduna Central in the upper chamber of the National Assembly on Friday listed 15 threats which, according to him, are threats to Nigeria's democracy.

The threats, as listed by the Senator on his Facebook page are reproduced below.

Do you agree with him?   

FIFTEEN THREATS TO DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA

1.Mass killings in the North Central and North West of Nigeria.

2.Increasing spate of Insurgents guerrilla attacks in the North East; the abductions and the plight of the abducted.

3.Violations of freedom of speech and increasing intolerance to contrary political views, peaceful dissent, and peaceful protest.

4.Onslaught against the parliament and parliamentarians perceived as opposition.

5.Religious bigotry and rise of ethnic nationalism.

6.Disobedience to Court orders and resistance to rule of law on the altar of political exigencies.

7.Unaddressed perception of nepotism and favoritism.

8.Timidity of the major opposition party and disorderliness of the ruling party.

9.Public perception of credibility and moral problems of members of the parliament over corruption issues and patented as self-serving.

9B. Public perception of a Tyrannical and autocratic President contemptuous of democratic values, surrounded by a vicious cabal.

10.Arbitrariness and increasing lawlessness of security agencies.

11.Docile and pliant civil society.

12.A deodorant and Insecticide style anti-corruption crusade.

13.Compromised and subservient states assemblies and emperor Governors operating above the laws.

14.A dubious national objection to Hate speech that shields people in Position of power and targets ordinary Nigerians.

15.The prominence of the rabid political and economic interest and ambitions of the political elites over the peace and unity of the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Dont Link Me Or Saraki With Suspected Cultists- Kwara Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'Go And Get Your PVC Is Buhari’s Opponent In 2019' — Segun Adeniyi Bemused By Lack Of Formidable Election Challenger
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Account For Ondo Governorship Campaign Funds Before Leaving PDP, Group Tells Mimiko
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Omokri 'Reminds' Magu: EFCC Was Created By PDP, Not Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ajimobi's Boys Want To Kill Us, Oyo APC Group Cries Out
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Fayose Alleges APC FG Plans To Rig July Gov. Polls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive Murder Suspects Implicate Saraki, Kwara Governor, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police EXPLAINED: Why IGP Idris May Still Be Intelligent Despite His ‘Transmission Problems’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Documents Confirm Senate Paid Saraki’s Aide’s Wife N150,000/Month For Doing Nothing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Supreme Court Orders Akingbola To Face His N5bn Trial
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Saraki Wants To Frustrate Police Investigation Of Kwara Murder Gang, Says IGP
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion So, Police IG Idris Can't Read Or Write! By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldiers Sack Police Station, Arrest DPO Over Murder Of Colleague
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Dont Link Me Or Saraki With Suspected Cultists- Kwara Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion What You Should Think before You Consider the Alliance of the Thirty Five Political Parties Including SDP, PDP, ADC? By Adeeko Ibukun
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Hundreds Of APC Women Protest Against Congress In Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Witnesses Reveal How Yahya Jammeh, Ex-Gambian President, 'Ordered The Killing' Of Nigerian, Ghanaian Migrants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'Go And Get Your PVC Is Buhari’s Opponent In 2019' — Segun Adeniyi Bemused By Lack Of Formidable Election Challenger
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad