Five Oil Thieves Arrested In Ogun State - Army

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 19, 2018

Nigerian Army says its troops have arrested five suspected vandals who were caught stealing petroleum products from the pipeline network of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC in Akute area of Ogun State.  

Though the suspects fled on sighting the troops, soldiers were able to arrest five of them, the Army said via its official handle, @HQNigerianArmy on Friday. 

The tweet by @HQNigerianArmy reads, “Troops of 81 Division raided a location where suspected vandals were carrying out their sabotage activities along NNPC pipeline at Akute. The vandals concealed their vehicles with refined oil products, fled on arrival of the troops. 5 suspected vandals were arrested at the scene.”

The Police and the military have intensified efforts to arrest vandals stealing petroleum products from the pipeline network of NNPC in Lagos and Ogun State axis in recent times.

Troops of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army had last month arrested 15 suspected pipeline vandals at Ilara and Imagbon areas of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

 Also, six suspects were arrested in connection with pipeline vandalism at Fagbile Estate, Isheri-Ijegun, a Lagos suburb recently by the police recently.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

NNPC NNPC Begins 2018 With Loss
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
NNPC NNPC Proposes Term Reduction On Oil Licenses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Army Arrests 12 Men Posing As Soldiers In Lagos, Ogun
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM SPDC Declares Force Majeure On Forcados Offtake Programme
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Oil Kachikwu Promises Fuel Scarcity Will End By April 7, Explains How He Will End It
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Oil Former NNPC Director Barkindo Appointed OPEC Secretary-General
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive Murder Suspects Implicate Saraki, Kwara Governor, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police EXPLAINED: Why IGP Idris May Still Be Intelligent Despite His ‘Transmission Problems’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption AMCON Takes Over Stella Oduah's Oil And Gas Company Over N20bn Debt
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Ghost-Working Scandal: EFCC Closes In On Saraki’s Aide
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court Orders Akingbola To Face His N5bn Trial
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Identifies 15 Threats To Nigeria's Democracy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive Documents Confirm Senate Paid Saraki’s Aide’s Wife N150,000/Month For Doing Nothing
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Edo Lawmaker Gets Three-Month Suspension For Weighty Allegations Against Assembly
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Importer Vanishes As NDLEA Seizes Four Tonnes Of Tramador Tablets At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Hundreds Of APC Women Protest Against Congress In Imo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion So, Police IG Idris Can't Read Or Write! By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Makoko Onslaught
CRIME Lawyer Demands Arrest Of Police Officers Involved In Makoko Church Raid
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad