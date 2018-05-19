Five Oil Thieves Arrested In Ogun State - Army

Nigerian Army says its troops have arrested five suspected vandals who were caught stealing petroleum products from the pipeline network of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC in Akute area of Ogun State.

Though the suspects fled on sighting the troops, soldiers were able to arrest five of them, the Army said via its official handle, @HQNigerianArmy on Friday.

The tweet by @HQNigerianArmy reads, “Troops of 81 Division raided a location where suspected vandals were carrying out their sabotage activities along NNPC pipeline at Akute. The vandals concealed their vehicles with refined oil products, fled on arrival of the troops. 5 suspected vandals were arrested at the scene.”

The Police and the military have intensified efforts to arrest vandals stealing petroleum products from the pipeline network of NNPC in Lagos and Ogun State axis in recent times.

Troops of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army had last month arrested 15 suspected pipeline vandals at Ilara and Imagbon areas of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Also, six suspects were arrested in connection with pipeline vandalism at Fagbile Estate, Isheri-Ijegun, a Lagos suburb recently by the police recently.