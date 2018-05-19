Kwara APC Faction Decries Attack On Members By Rivals

A faction of Kwara State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has alleged that its members who were trying to collect nomination forms to contest in the party's state congress were attacked by some hoodlums on Friday.



In a statement released by its publicity secretary, Mr. Kayode Oyin-Zubair the APC faction said scores of its members were injured during the attack



The statement reads, “A number of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were today beaten, harassed and injured at the APC secretariat on GRA road Ilorin under the supervision of Mr. Tunji Buhari, the factional publicity secretary.

"Our members having duly paid the statutory nomination fees to the banks after scaling all hurdles including an alleged security report to the banks which prevented our members to pay in to banks in Ilorin but in a neighbouring state.

'We managed to pay the fees needed to obtain forms in a neighbouring state and thereafter proceeded to the GRA secretariat to obtain forms as it was done last week since the national secretariat had always saddled the outgoing executive with the responsibility of selling forms.‎



“Our members were surprised when they were turned back that the forms were no longer with them. They could sight tags and other materials for the congress in the office of the secretary, where they were turned back.

"The question begging for attention is that what are the tags meant for, if forms meant for contestants that will contest in the congress are not in Ilorin today when the guidelines warned that duly completed forms must be returned 24 hours to the congress?

"As our members were coming down of the office, some hoodlums descended on them and inflicted varying degrees of injuries on them. It is sad that Mr. Qudus Ahmed (Secretary Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO) was seriously injured with cuts in his head and upper part of the body.”



The APC faction added that the hoodlums stole phones and other belongings of their members during the attack.



It added that the matter had been reported to the state police command and other security agencies.

The APC faction also urged the various security agencies in the country and the state to protection of its members in the ‘renewed onslaught carefully orchestrated to maim our members and possibly exterminate us.’