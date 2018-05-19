Lagos APC Faction Congress Crowns Fouad Oki As State Chairman

Fouad Oki

Members of All Progressives Congress, APC held two different congresses to elect new executive for the state chapter of the party on Saturday.

In a move that can be interpreted as a challenge of former governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tight grip on the state’s APC, a faction of the chapter held its congress at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja and elected Dr. Fouad Oki as the new chairman of Lagos APC.

Fouad was the Director General of the campaign organization of Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode

Meanwhile, the other faction of APC which is believed to have the backing of the former governor is holding its congress at the APC secretariat on Acme Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

It could be recalled that Fouad, was a Vice Chairman of the state party before he was suspended in March 2018.