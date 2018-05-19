Makoko Residents Storm Panti Police Station Over Killings

 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 19, 2018

 

Residents of the Makoko, Lagos have taken their protest over the killings of members of the community during a police raid on the Acts of Apostle Church, Ori Oke last Thursday to Panti Police Station.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that not less than five person were killed in the raid carried out by the men of the Anti Land Grabbers Committee of Lagos State Ministry of Justice with the support of the police‎

Mr. Adeola Ilori, a lawyer, who led the members of the community in the march to the police station to protest the killings condemns the ‘display of power by the police’ during the raid while demanding the prosecution of all officers involved in the act.  

He said, “I am sure the police authorities will see that justice have to be done. We are not going to take no for an answer. This matter will get to the human rights organization in the country, it will get to the United Nations and Amnesty International had already contacted me. This is a shame on the country. Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to have been done.”

“The DPO of Makoko police station, Mr Oloruntoba, was also involved in this. I have the video of the person he shot. The video had gone viral and the man is still on his post as we speak. It is a shame. Another man that was so blood thirsty is part of the D9 section and many of the victims and witnesses had fingered Mr Seun, aka Ijaya, as the one that shot them. Were they trained to kill innocent people? That the man called Seun Ijaya can be trigger happy and be killing harmless and innocent Nigerians when they are not members of Boko Haram or Fulani Herdsmen is a not a just thing,” he said.

Mr. Ayo Ademiluyi, an activist, who also spoke during the protest also demanded that all police officer who were involved in the raid, murder and arson on the church premises must be arrested and put to trial.

While receiving the protesters, Mrs. Yetunde Alonge, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panti promised that the police is ready to investigate the matter and prosecute all those involved in the attack on the community.

