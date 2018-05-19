Oyo APC Holds Parallel Congresses

APC

The Oyo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has split into two factions.

According to reports gathered by Sahara Reporters, the two factions, one headed by the state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and the other headed by loyalists of former Governor of the state, the late Alhaji Lam Adesina gathered at different venues to organize different congresses on Saturday to elect a new executive for the Oyo chapter of the party.

The two congresses are, however, being monitored by members of the 5-man APC national committee members with INEC officials, security agents and other stakeholders in attendance.

While members of the faction loyal to the Governor are at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba for their own Congress, members of the other faction are currently at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium), Oke Ado holding for their own congress.