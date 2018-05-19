Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Tie The Knot In British Royal Wedding

Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle on Saturday got married outside St. George's Chapel in Windsor, the reigning royal house of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms — a town on the River Thames in southeast England, just west of London.

Entering the chapel to a traditional fanfare by the State Trumpeters, Meghan — an outspoken biracial American divorcée — walked in alone, behind her 10 bridesmaids and page boys.

Meanwhile, husband Harry was flanked by his brother and best man Prince William, dressed in the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

As she reached his side, Harry appeared to say: “You look amazing. I missed you.”

Bishop Michael Curry, the first African-American head of the Episcopal Church in the United States, delivered the sermon that was a marked departure from the usually conservative tone of a British royal wedding.

This was followed by a performance of the Ben E. King classic ‘Stand by Me’ by The Kingdom Choir, a group of 20 gospel singers.

Meghan was all smiles as she said her vows and gave Harry his wedding ring. The crowd could be faintly heard cheering outside as the couple were proclaimed husband and wife by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the most senior cleric in the Church of England.

After their joyful kiss on the steps, the couple — now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — then set off on a procession through the streets of Windsor in an open carriage drawn by four Windsor Grey horses.

They were waved off by a bridal party that included Harry's nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as the couple's godchildren and the children of their closest friends.