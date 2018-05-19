Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Tie The Knot In British Royal Wedding

Bishop Michael Curry, the first African-American head of the Episcopal Church in the United States, delivered the sermon that was a marked departure from the usually conservative tone of a British royal wedding.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 19, 2018

Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle on Saturday got married outside St. George's Chapel in Windsor, the reigning royal house of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms — a town on the River Thames in southeast England, just west of London.

Entering the chapel to a traditional fanfare by the State Trumpeters, Meghan — an outspoken biracial American divorcée — walked in alone, behind her 10 bridesmaids and page boys.
Meanwhile, husband Harry was flanked by his brother and best man Prince William, dressed in the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals. 

As she reached his side, Harry appeared to say: “You look amazing. I missed you.”

Bishop Michael Curry, the first African-American head of the Episcopal Church in the United States, delivered the sermon that was a marked departure from the usually conservative tone of a British royal wedding. 

This was followed by a performance of the Ben E. King classic ‘Stand by Me’ by The Kingdom Choir, a group of 20 gospel singers.

Meghan was all smiles as she said her vows and gave Harry his wedding ring. The crowd could be faintly heard cheering outside as the couple were proclaimed husband and wife by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the most senior cleric in the Church of England.

After their joyful kiss on the steps, the couple — now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — then set off on a procession through the streets of Windsor in an open carriage drawn by four Windsor Grey horses.

They were waved off by a bridal party that included Harry's nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as the couple's godchildren and the children of their closest friends.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Witnesses Reveal How Yahya Jammeh, Ex-Gambian President, 'Ordered The Killing' Of Nigerian, Ghanaian Migrants
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
"We See People In Wheelchairs Unable To Raise Hands Standing For Election. - Mo Ibrahim
International "We See People In Wheelchairs Unable To Raise Hands Standing For Election. This Is A Joke; …The Whole World Already Laughing At Us", Video Of MO Ibrahim's Anger On Support For Old Men As Leaders In African Countries Goes Viral
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria Absent During Security Meeting On Boko Haram, Diplomats Criticize Nigerian Leadership
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Ethiopian Airline Flight Experiences Engine Failure Over Atlantic Ocean
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Only 50 Nigerians Deported, Not 500-UK Home Office Says
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Buhari Meets With IMF Chief Lagarde, Discusses Economic Challenges Facing Nation
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive Murder Suspects Implicate Saraki, Kwara Governor, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Ghost-Working Scandal: EFCC Closes In On Saraki’s Aide
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption AMCON Takes Over Stella Oduah's Oil And Gas Company Over N20bn Debt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal How Two Women Axed Corrupt SANs
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police EXPLAINED: Why IGP Idris May Still Be Intelligent Despite His ‘Transmission Problems’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Lagos APC Faction Congress Crowns Fouad Oki As State Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Identifies 15 Threats To Nigeria's Democracy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctors Separate Conjoined Twins In Yola
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo APC Holds Parallel Congresses
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Imo APC Congress Held At Secret Venue Despite Court Order
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics At Least 10 Injured As NURTW Thugs Attack Delegates, Journalists At Ondo APC Parallel Congress
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Importer Vanishes As NDLEA Seizes Four Tonnes Of Tramador Tablets At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad