Public Hearing On Bill To Criminalize Use Of Estimated Billing By Discos Holds June 5 - Hon. Gbajabiamila

Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmaker representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, has announced that a bill he sponsored to criminalize estimated billing by electricity distribution companies has been scheduled for public hearing.

The lawmaker, who is the majority leader of House of Representatives said via his twitter handle on Saturday that the public hearing on the bill will come up on June 5.

He tweeted, “Dear Nigerians, You will recall that a few weeks ago I presented a Bill to Criminalize Estimated Billing by Electricity ⚡️ Distribution Companies which was debated and passed for 2nd reading on 17th April,2018. The Bill comes up for PUBLIC HEARING on Tues. June 5, 2018.”

“..at the @HouseNGR Complex. Anyone/group interested in making a presentation can send their Memoranda to my office, Suite 4.26, House of Reps. Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja for onward transmission to the House Committee on Power. Thanks”, he continued.

The bill is which is aimed at amending the Principal Act was titled, ‘CRIMINALISE ESTIMATED BILLING BY ELECTRIC DISTRIBUTION COMPANIES AND PROVIDE FOR COMPULSORY INSTALLATION OF PRE-PAID METERS TO ALL POWER CONSUMERS IN NIGERIA AND OTHER RELATED MATTERS’.

The proposed amendment is to address issues bordering on the purchase of prepaid meters for connection and reconnection of customers.

The proposed bill reads “Section 94 sub section (2)of the Principal Act is amended by creating a new sub-section (4) as follows: ‘any person who performs any act or does anything or refuses, fails and/or neglected to carry out his lawful duties with intention to contravene or frustrate the implementation of sections 68 and 71 of this Act is said to have committed an offence; and upon conviction shall be liable to 6 (six) months imprisonment or a fine of N1, 000,000, (One Million Naira) or to both such fine and imprisonment without prejudice to the right of the Commission to cancel or suspend any license under this Act.’