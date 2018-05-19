Technician Arraigned For Raping Client’s 9-Year-Old Daughter

A police prosecutor has told a Lagos magistrate court how one Stanley Mbagwe, a 30-year-old refrigerator technician, raped a 9- year- old daughter of a client who invited him to his house to repair his refrigerator.

Ezekiel Ayorinde, the prosecutor, on Friday, told the court presided over by Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi that the accused committed the offense on May 1 at Ire-Akari area in Okota, Lagos State.

Mbagwe was at the 9 -year- old parents’ home to repair their refrigerator, but seeing that the parents were not home, he allegedly took advantage of the minor.

“He took her into the room, removed her pants, had sexual intercourse with her and begged her not to tell anybody.

“Some neighbors, however, saw sperm gushing out from her private parts and asked what had happened to her.

“She told them what transpired between her and the accused,” the prosecutor told the court.

Mrs. Osunsanmi subsequently remanded the 30-year-old refrigerator accused in Kirikiri prison, while the case file was sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until June 4 for mention.

Mbagwe, who resides at Isolo area of Lagos State, is facing one count charge of defilement.

The prosecutor said that the offense contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised) and attracts life imprisonment for offenders.