2019: Delta ADP Governorship Aspirant Berates Okowa's Government, Vows To Retire Governor, Others

A gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Frank Ufuoma Esanubi, has berated the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, describing it as a monumental failure.

Thus, Mr. Esanubi has vowed to retire governor Okowa and the likes of former Labour Party governorship candidate, Mr. Great Ogboru, and other opposition party politicians who are in their 60s and approaching 70s from politics come 2019, saying that, "They are no longer useful as they. They have only been around for this long because they have thought before now that there are no young people to step up and take over the mantle of leadership from them”.

Thee 40 -year - old governorship hopeful who made the vow on Friday while reeling out his blueprint for Deltasaba, hinted that the younger generations are out to relieve the older ones who still stuck their necks in politics.

“We are here to relieve them of their burden. They have done very well but with what we are putting on the ground now, we are serving them retirement notice”, he declared.

The Deputy President of Petroleum & Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PENGASSAN), tongue-lashed governor Okowa's administration for wasting the state resources on its over bloated 2, 384 political appointees without any economic value to the state.

Mr. Esanubi, while carpeting successive governments and the Okowa led government for presiding over the collapse of industries in the state, promised to established more industries across the 25 local government councils in the state if elected as governor.

“Enternit that was employing thousands of people, a state government sits down and see that the company is collapsing and presides over the fall of that companies. No sane government does that. Government that have ruled the state in time past including the incumbent, only takes care of their political appointees to the detriment of Deltans especially teachers, civil servants and retirees. My mission is to ensure that resources of the state are well used for the benefits of the citizens of the state," Esanubi stated.

On whether he would be able to give other governorship hopefuls in the race a good match, he said, “I will be honest with you I don’t have the kind of resources to match them. What I have always told people is that the bad people among us are not more than the good people. In 2001 and 2002, when we had a lot of cultism in our higher institutions, in fact, the average students who were good were running away because of the scourge of cultism, Nigerian students rose up and said enough is enough and chased out cultists from tertiary institutions”.

According to Esanubi, his ADP is building a network of people that would say ‘enough is enough’ to corruption and mismanagement of state treasury by those who are used to undermining the collective interest of the masses, assuring that there are enough strategies already put in place to mitigate those who are good in the rigging business of elections.

However, the governorship aspirant stated, “As Frank Esanubi, my ambition is not worth the blood of any Deltan. We will do all we can but we will try to see to it as safely as we can and we will try to protect our votes as safely as we can."