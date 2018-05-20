Breaking: Two Chairmen 'Elected' For Ondo APC

The two factions of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Saturday elected two parallel executives members for the party at different locations in Akure, the State capital, SaharaReporters can report.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 20, 2018

Mr. Idowu Otetubi who was declared as factional Chairman of APC in Ondo State being hailed by party supporters after emerging. SaharaReporters Media

Idowu Otetubi and Ade Adetimehin emerged separately as the factional chairmen of the parallel executive in a culmination of division in the party which began during the ward congresses.

Thugs suspected to be members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) had earlier disrupted the factional state congress election bill to hold at the BTO Hall in Akure.

After the disruption at the BTO Hall, members of the faction regrouped and elected Otetubi as the Chairman of their faction of APC.

Adetimehin was also declared an 'authentic' Chairman of APC unopposed at the congress held at the DOME event in Akure. 

Speaking to journalists after he was declared unopposed and Chairman of the party, Mr. Adetimehin said he was ready to take the party to an enviable right.  Ade Adetimehin in white cloth was also declared as APC Chairman after he was unopposed. SaharaReporters Media

"I believe in oneness of this party and I am ready to take this party into an enviable height, " he declared. 

Police and Civil Defense officers were present at the venues of t two congresses.

More details later... 

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

