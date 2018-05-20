Vigilant Civilians Prevent Female Suicide Bomber From Hitting Yobe Mosque

A female suicide bomber had infiltrated the mosque when worshippers were about preparing for a prayer session, but she was detected while struggling to ignite the suicide vest strapped to her body.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2018

Vigilant civilians on Sunday foiled what would have been a devastating bomb attack on a Mosque in Gashua village, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

This attack was confirmed by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, and Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole.

Brave locals quickly restrained and arrested her, and handed her over to the troops at Azare.

Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Component of Operation Lafiya Dole later defused the bomb, with the attacker presently undergoing treatment due to the injuries she sustained during the struggle to arrest her.

