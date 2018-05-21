N400m Corruption Trial Adjourned As Metuh Collapses In Court

Olisah Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday collapsed while walking to the dock for resumption of his trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Okon Abang, the presiding judge, initially stood down the matter to enable Metuh receive attention from medics and relatives.

But when he sought to continue the trial after a while, Metuh’s counsel, Emeka Etiaba, withdrew from proceedings, saying the priority for him was to ensure his client was alive.

Abang therefore adjourned proceedings till Tuesday, May 22.

Metuh, and his company, Destra Investment Limited, are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the N400m he allegedly received from the Sambo Dasuki, National Security Adviser in 2014.