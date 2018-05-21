N400m Corruption Trial Adjourned As Metuh Collapses In Court

Justice Okon Abang, the presiding judge, initially stood down the matter to enable Metuh receive attention from medics and relatives. But when he sought to continue the trial after a while, Metuh’s counsel, Emeka Etiaba, withdrew from proceedings, saying the priority for him was to ensure his client was alive.

by Sahara Reporters May 21, 2018

Olisah Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday collapsed while walking to the dock for resumption of his trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Okon Abang, the presiding judge, initially stood down the matter to enable Metuh receive attention from medics and relatives.

But when he sought to continue the trial after a while, Metuh’s counsel, Emeka Etiaba, withdrew from proceedings, saying the priority for him was to ensure his client was alive.

Abang therefore adjourned proceedings till Tuesday, May 22. 

Metuh, and his company, Destra Investment Limited, are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the N400m he allegedly received from the Sambo Dasuki, National Security Adviser in 2014.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Ghost-Working Scandal: EFCC Closes In On Saraki’s Aide
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption REVEALED: In Seven Years, Only 10 of 177 Grand Corruption Cases Led To Convictions
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption AMCON Takes Over Stella Oduah's Oil And Gas Company Over N20bn Debt
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive Documents Confirm Senate Paid Saraki’s Aide’s Wife N150,000/Month For Doing Nothing
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Corruption Stealing From The Dead: EFCC Arraigns Three Suspected Impostors For N141.7m Securities Scam
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption NJC Queries Embattled Justice Yunusa
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal How Two Women Axed Corrupt SANs
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics ‘This Is Not The Change We Clamoured For’ — APC Chieftain Attacks Buhari, Apologises To Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics For Apoligising To Jonathan And Criticising Buhari, APC Disowns ‘One Timi Frank’
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive Murder Suspects Implicate Saraki, Kwara Governor, Others
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion IGP Idris: Maybe We Are Even Shithole People By Banjo Damilola
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Ex- Niger Delta Militant Leaders Declare Support For Sowore's Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Ghost-Working Scandal: EFCC Closes In On Saraki’s Aide
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Patience Jonathan Will Be The Happiest Person On Earth If PDP Regains Power, Says Garba Shehu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Customs Seizes $181,000 Worth Of Tramadol Capsules At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Troops Nab Eight Ak-47-Wielding Armed Bandits In Taraba
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption ‘Lost But Not Found’… Hon Muhammad Jega’s N41m 'Ghost' Constituency Project In Kebbi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Desperate Philistines And Quest For Power In 2019 By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad