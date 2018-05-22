BREAKING: Saraki Meets With Buhari Over Links To Kwara Murder Suspects

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with a delegation from the Senate over the war of words between the upper chamber and the Police, which began with the refusal of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris to honour three consecutive summons by the Senate.

The meeting is holding inside the President’s office at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the Senate claimed Idris was summoned to answer questions regarding herdsmen killings in some parts of the country, the Police insisted that the invitation was all about Dino Melaye, Kogi West senator, who is standing trial for alleged gunrunning.

After the IGP spurned the third invitation, the Senate branded him ‘an enemy of democracy’ who is unfit to hold public office.

This prompted a ward of words, that was later followed by an allegation by Senate President Bukola Saraki that the IGP was plotting to implicate him by linking him with some criminal activities back in his native Kwara State.

The Senate then set up a nine-member committee, chaired by Saraki, to discuss the matter with Buhari.

Other members of the committee are Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan; Chief Whip, Olusola Adeyeye; Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio; Danjuma Goje; Sam Anyanwu; Aliyu Wammako; Fatima Raji-Rasaki; and Oluremi Tinubu.

However, as SaharaReporters had reported on Friday, suspected killers paraded in Ilorin by the Kwara State Police Command named Saraki and Kwara State governor, Mr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, as two of the men who ordered them to kill many Kwara indigenes in Nigeria and abroad.

The suspects, who have been transferred to Abuja for further investigation, told the Police that they had been on the payroll of the Kwara State Government and Mandate Office of Mr. Saraki.

The leader of the killer squad, the son of Salihu Woru, the self-appointed spokesman of Magajis in Ilorin Emirate, is placed on Salary Grade Level 16, while his colleagues are on Levels 10 to 15.

The suspects, SaharaReporters gathered, also admitted that they were being paid from the Office of the Senate President. 

Mr. Saraki, the suspects told the Police, gave them Toyota Corolla cars a few months ago as a way of securing the loyalty ahead of the 2019 elections.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

