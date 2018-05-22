Buhari Asks His Supporters: ‘What The Hell’ Have You Benefited From Following Me?

“Nobody is paying you for what you have been doing. It is because, from the bottom of your hearts, you exposed yourselves by identifying with me through opposition to success and after the success I don't know how many of you people will say what the hell you got out of it,” he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari was full of gratitude to his fans under the aegis of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), who visited him at the villa on Tuesday.

Speaking with the team, led by Hameed Ali, Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Buhari wondered “what the hell” was their benefit, since they weren’t receiving payment for their service. 

“Nobody is paying you for what you have been doing. It is because, from the bottom of your hearts, you exposed yourselves by identifying with me through opposition to success and after the success I don't know how many of you people will say what the hell you got out of it,” he said.

“You can only get satisfaction through voluntary and understandable way of believing in issues you do. You are only expecting your return from God and you are looking for the future of the country, your children and your grandchildren. 

“Sometime I wonder… those who can afford to educate their children overseas —America, Europe, Asia and so on — and they continue… I wonder want kind of Nigerians they want their children to come and work with. I think there is a lot of lack of imagination — because if you're fighting for the country then you shouldn't be misappropriating or misapplying the fund the way people do.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME ‘Arrow’ And Ex-Policeman — Two ‘Key’ Offa Bank Robbers Arrested By Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Praises Abacha: No Matter What You Think About Him, He Built Roads, Hospitals...
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 'We Know Our Friends In Times Of Adversity', Melaye Says In Long, Emotional Note
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Nigeria Needs Five Vice Presidents And A Six-Year Single Term For Presidents, Says Soludo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics For Apoligising To Jonathan And Criticising Buhari, APC Disowns ‘One Timi Frank’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics BREAKING: Saraki Meets With Buhari Over Links To Kwara Murder Suspects
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal How Two Women Axed Corrupt SANs
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME ‘Arrow’ And Ex-Policeman — Two ‘Key’ Offa Bank Robbers Arrested By Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Praises Abacha: No Matter What You Think About Him, He Built Roads, Hospitals...
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 'We Know Our Friends In Times Of Adversity', Melaye Says In Long, Emotional Note
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM OBSERVED: Did Gbajabiamila Just Call His Guests ‘Deaf And Dumb’?
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Nigeria Needs Five Vice Presidents And A Six-Year Single Term For Presidents, Says Soludo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics For Apoligising To Jonathan And Criticising Buhari, APC Disowns ‘One Timi Frank’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Zamfara Commissioner's Wife, Six Children
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics BREAKING: Saraki Meets With Buhari Over Links To Kwara Murder Suspects
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Sultan To Christian Leaders: Don't Make Terrorists Win This War
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics ‘This Is Not The Change We Clamoured For’ — APC Chieftain Attacks Buhari, Apologises To Jonathan
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights EXPOSED: Abuja Village Where Newborn Twins Are Hanged To Death 'Because They Are Evil’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad