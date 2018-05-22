In Seven States, Catholics Hit The Streets To Protest Killings By Herdsmen

The states where Catholics are confirmed to have trooped to the streets are Edo, Oyo, Benue, Lagos, Kaduna, Adamawa and Kwara.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2018

Catholic faithful in seven states are currently on the streets protesting the continued killings of innocent souls by herdsmen.

As the protests are going on, a nationwide prayer organized by the Catholic Mission to seek God’s help in ending the killings is also going on.

According to Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, the protest is in solidarity with those killed in Benue State, including two catholic priests who were brutally murdered during an early-morning mass.

Martins stated that the protest is in line with the directive from the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria that all catholic faithful partake in the exercise, in supplication to God for the killing of innocent souls in Benue, particularly the murder of two catholic priest and 19 others during mass.

The peaceful protests coincide with the burial of the 17 church members and the two priests killed during a mass in Benue.

Last month, members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) took to the streets to protest the killing of their members by herdsmen.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

