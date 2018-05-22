Without Borrowing, We Won’t Be Able To Deliver 2018 Budget, Says DG Of DMO

“All of government’s borrowings were targeted at infrastructural development. Without borrowing, we won’t be able to deliver on the budget and I think we should be clear about that and a lot of that went into capital projects," Oniha said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2018

Patience Oniha Guardian Nigeria

The Director General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, says the Federal Government has to borrow to be able to finance the 2018 budget.

She said this while speaking on Monday at the public presentation of the spring 2018 issue of the International Monetary Fund Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to Oniha, Nigeria, although an oil-producing nation like Saudi Arabia, cannot cmpare itself with the western Asian country.

“We have since realized we should not be benchmarking ourselves against these countries. We borrow because there is a revenue shortfall," she said.

“The National Assembly passed the budget last week and we know it was higher than what the executive presented. So, as a debt manager, what I am looking for is to see where the funding of that incremental size may come in from.

“All of government’s borrowings were targeted at infrastructural development. Without borrowing, we won’t be able to deliver on the budget and I think we should be clear about that and a lot of that went into capital projects."

However, the senior Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund, Amine Mati, who also spoke at the public presentation, expressed concern over Nigeria’s capacity to repay its debts and stressed the need for the Federal Government to mobilize more revenues domestically.

“The number of countries in debt distress has increased. From six countries in 2014 to eight in 2015, to 10 in 2016, and today 15 countries. These are low-income economies," she said.

“Now, I know the question that is going to come from here is: Where is Nigeria? Nigeria is not considered a low-income economy. Nigeria’s debt stock figure, which is 20 to 23 per cent of Gross Domestic Product, is still quite low by any standard. The issue is capacity to repay the debts. So, interest payment to revenue is an issue."

It will be recalled that Nigeria recorded a total debt of N21.73 trillion at the end of 2017. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How Popular Lagos Pastor, Tony Rapu, Was Duped N23M With 'Diesel Deal' - EFCC
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Money KPMG Audit Shows NNPC, Others Failed To Remit N8trn Between 2010 And 2015
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Finance 2018 Budget: Each Police Station To Get Just N1,017 To Fuel Vehicles Per Day - Media Group
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Business Anti-Corruption War: Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Reconnects To The Egmont Group
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Oil Producing Community In Ondo State Protest Over Chevron's Reluctance To Fulfill Agreement
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Ghana, Nigeria In Billion-Dollar Debts, Borrowing Frenzy By Dr. Peregrino Brimah
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal How Two Women Axed Corrupt SANs
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME ‘Arrow’ And Ex-Policeman — Two ‘Key’ Offa Bank Robbers Arrested By Police
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics ‘This Is Not The Change We Clamoured For’ — APC Chieftain Attacks Buhari, Apologises To Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'We Know Our Friends In Times Of Adversity', Melaye Says In Long, Emotional Note
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Nigeria Needs Five Vice Presidents And A Six-Year Single Term For Presidents, Says Soludo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics For Apoligising To Jonathan And Criticising Buhari, APC Disowns ‘One Timi Frank’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion IGP Idris: Maybe We Are Even Shithole People By Banjo Damilola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: In Seven Years, Only 10 of 177 Grand Corruption Cases Led To Convictions
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption N400m Corruption Trial Adjourned As Metuh Collapses In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Troops Nab Eight Ak-47-Wielding Armed Bandits In Taraba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Murder Suspects Implicate Saraki, Kwara Governor, Others
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Corruption Sokoto Court Orders EFCC To Arraign Ex-Minister Shagari Over ‘$115m Shared By Diezani’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad