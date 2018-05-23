200 Makoko Residents Take Anti-Police Protest To Ambode's Doorstep

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2018

Residents of Makoko, one of the shanties in Lagos, on Wednesday stormed the Lagos State Government House over invasion of their community by some men of the Nigerian Police Force and the Lagos State Task Force.

The invasion, which took place on May 10, 2018, led to the death of four community members while many were left hospitalized.

Bereaved by the death of their community members, Makoko residents picketted the state house.

According to the residents, the invasion was led by one Seun Ijaya of Panti police division and Jide Bakare.

It was gathered that some land grabbers, who operate with the backing of the state government, are interested in taking ownership of some parts of the community. The residents, under the aegis of Ilaje National Alliance Movement (INAMO), urged Governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, to ensure justice is served by bringing those involved in the invasion to face the full wrath of the law.

Condemning the involvement of the police in the dastard act, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, Secretary General of INAMO, held that the police had continued to show that it is anti-people, always doing the bidding of the rich.

Rejecting the investigation panel set up by the police, Alex said that the police could not be the judge in their own matter.

"We make bold to state categorically that we have no confidence in the police investigation panel on this matter to dispense justice without fear or favour," he said.

Instead, he called on the state governor to set up a committee to investigate the matter and make their recommendations available to the public for justice to prevail.

Insisting on seeing the Governor, about 200 residents of Makoko are currently at the entrance of the state house.

