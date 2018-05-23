BREAKING: Service Chiefs Meet Senate Behind Closed Doors

The Senate had summoned the service chiefs, including the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the continued killings in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2018

The Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin; Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) Lawal Daura and other service chiefs are currently in a closed-door meeting with the Senate.

Following the point of order raised by Senator Shehu Sani, the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, at the last plenary session on May 16, the Senate issued a summons for the chiefs to explain their efforts towards forestalling violence in the state and other parts of the country.

Shehu Sani said: “I will say again that there is the need by the Federal Government to take Birnin Gwari as seriously as other parts of Nigeria. It is very clear that the people have been crying and raising issues but nobody is listening. Birnin Gwari has gradually become the Sambisa Forest of the North West region in Nigeria.”

Olonisakin led the heads of various security bodies to the closed-door meeting with the lawmakers

SaharaReporters, New York

