Court Handling Metuh's Trial Summons Channels TV's Maupe Ogun Over 'Prejudicial Comments' On Sunrise Daily

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2018

Ogun-Yusuf (far right) on the show

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday summoned a co-host of Channels Television's Sunrise Daily, Maope Ogun-Yusuf, alongside the General Manager, Steve Judo, over prejudicial statements allegedly made by a lawyer in the defence team of Olisah Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is standing trial for alleged corruption.

According to the trial Judge, Justice Okon Abang, the duo are expected to appear before the court in Abuja on May 25.

The court also insisted on proceeding with Metuh's trial despite his absence from court 

Justice Abang said that the court was entitled to proceed, considering the defendant’s previous attempts to frustrate the trial and the way he allegedly conducted himself after he fell down in court on Monday

The judge ruled: “The application by prosecution deserves to succeed.

“The trial shall proceed in the absence of the defendant. See Section 266(a) and section 352(4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.”

On Monday, Metuh had fallen down as he was making his way to the dock. He was later taken away in the court’s ambulance, and has since been absent from court — both on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Abang said tuh deliberately chose to ignore the lawful directive of the court instructing him to remain seated and not to go into the dock.

He said Metuh went on to disturb proceedings by whimpering and groaning loudly “to give the impression that he was in pains” and made the court to look like an accident scene.

