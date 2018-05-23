Lazy Nigerians Must Be Hungry, Says Hammed Ali, Leader of Buhari’s Supporters

Hameed Ali, leader of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) and Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), says notwithstanding the accomplishments of President Muhammadu Buhari in agriculture, it is a certainty that those who are lazy will be hungry.

Ali was speaking on Tuesday when he led members of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) to meet with the President at the villa.

Listing the achievements of the President, he said: “Our economy has grown all because of the discipline you have instilled in the financial sector. All those nonchalant attitudes, all those days of siphoning money are no longer feasible.

“Mr President, today we are seeing physically where people are rejecting foreign rice for local rice. Today Mr President if you go to some of our houses, what you will see is local rice and that is wealth for our people.

“Last year, during the Hajj period when I went home, many farmers came to me that they have never had it so good, so much so that the first 25 people that paid up their money when Hajj fares were announced, were rice farmers. What more can we say in terms of growth of wealth?

“People say we are hungry, of course the lazy must be hungry because if you do not work hard, manna doesn’t fall from heaven. So, when people say we are hungry, there was never a time in Nigeria that food is dropped in the mouth of the people and there will never be.

“I can go on and on and enumerate what you have done in just three years of your administration but three is not enough to undo what was done in 16 years. The destruction, the monumental stealing that we have witnessed, the destruction of our structures and our system, it takes more than eight years to be able to address them and I believe in three years you have done wonderfully well.”

He described Buhari “a man of integrity” whose second-term project must be realized.



“You left your comfort zone to serve Nigeria and that is why for those of us who love you for who you are said we must follow you and ensure that your second term in this country becomes a reality,” he said.