Omokri Knocks Buhari: My University In England Had A Module On Abacha’s Thievery

“What type of anti-corruption crusader chooses Abacha, a proven thief, who was also a blood thirsty buffoon, as his mentor?" Omokri wondered. “When I schooled in England, my university had a module on Abacha’s thievery. This is the man Buhari aspires to be? The man who exiled Tinubu and NADECO!”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2018

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has taken to Twitter to weigh in on President Muhammadu Buhari’s insinuation that Olusegun Obasanjo, former President, wasted $16 billion on power with nothing to show for it.

He also censure Buhari for praising Abacha as a man who helped improve infrastructure, regardless of what anyone thinks about him.

While receiving the Buhari Support Organization (BSO) led by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Ahmeed Ali, on Tuesday, Buhari had declared that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has questions to answer over the spending of $16 billion on power project during his administration.

Obasanjo has since offered a punchy reaction, referring Buhari to his book ‘My Watch’ and previous probes by the ICPC and EFCC.

Describing Buhari as an “ungrateful ignoramus”, Omokri tweeted on Wednesday: “Buhari is an ungrateful ignoramus for saying he is paying Obasanjo’s debt. Obasanjo did not spend $16 billion on power. 

“Obasanjo actually paid ALL our foreign debt and left a total reserve of $67 billion. It’s Buhari who has borrowed more in 3 years than PDP borrowed in 16 years.”

Speaking on Abacha on Tuesday, Buhari had also said: “No matter what opinion you have about Abacha, I agreed to work with him and the PTF road we did from here to Port Harcourt, to Onitsha, to Benin and so on... On top of other things in the institution, education, medical care and so on.”

Picking on that, Omokri mocked Buhari‘s anti-corruption war, asking: “What type of anti-corruption crusader chooses Abacha, a proven thief, who was also a blood thirsty buffoon, as his mentor?

“When I schooled in England, my university had a module on Abacha’s thievery. This is the man Buhari aspires to be? The man who exiled Tinubu and NADECO!”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Onofiok, Ex-Police Commissioner, Held Back In EFCC Detention For ‘Diverting N1.9bn’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Handling Metuh's Trial Summons Channels TV's Maupe Ogun Over 'Prejudicial Comments' On Sunrise Daily
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption For The Second Time In A Row, NEMA DG Shuns Reps’ N8bn Grain Supply Probe
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Sokoto Court Orders EFCC To Arraign Ex-Minister Shagari Over ‘$115m Shared By Diezani’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Much Did Patience Jonathan Allegedly Steal? — Four Times EFCC Went After Her 'Illicit' Funds
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Corruption AMCON Takes Over Stella Oduah's Oil And Gas Company Over N20bn Debt
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics BREAKING: Service Chiefs Meet Senate Behind Closed Doors
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo’s Greatest Mistake Is Not Jailing Buhari For Looting PTF, Says Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The Redeemed Church’s Genital Test For Intending Couples Is Cult-Like Imposition By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘Read Or Tell Your Aides To’ — Obasanjo Labels Buhari ‘Ignorant’ Over ‘$16bn On Power’ Allegation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest ‘Deadly’ Kaduna Highway Kidnappers/Robbers Who ‘Killed Nasarawa University Lecturer’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Olisa Metuh Staged His Own Fall In Court, Judge Rules
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Onofiok, Ex-Police Commissioner, Held Back In EFCC Detention For ‘Diverting N1.9bn’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics ‘He Still Sniffs The Stuff’ — Keyamo Blames Obasanjo For Appointing ‘Crackhead’ Fani-Kayode Into Cabinet
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Police Commissioner Says Investigation Of Mace Theft At Senate May Take 10 Years
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Handling Metuh's Trial Summons Channels TV's Maupe Ogun Over 'Prejudicial Comments' On Sunrise Daily
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion At Last President Buhari Admits Nigeria Is A Failed State By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Sports 'Nwakali And Mohammed For World Cup' — Effusive Praise For B-Team S'Eagles Despite Atletico Madrid Loss
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad