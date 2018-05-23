'We’ve Touched The People’s Lives' — Lai Confident of 'Easy Win' For Buhari In 2019

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2018

Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says the Muhammadu Buhari administration has embarked on projects that have impacted people’s lives, hence the 2019 presidential election would be an easy win for his principal in the 2029 election.

Mohammed said this in Osun, on Wednesday, during an inspection of the dualization of Ibadan-Ilorin road.

He said; “There is only one way you can get the electorate to vote for you — by keeping your promises to them and by embarking on projects that touch their lives and this is what we are doing and that is why we are so confident."

He expressed confidence in Buhari's re-election prospects, insisting that the President had kept to his campaign promises.

“We are so confident that our re-election would be easy. Whether it is in terms of infrastructure, whether it is in terms of social intervention, every day we are working for the people.”

In the area of infrastructure, the minister assured the public that there are enough funds to ensure that the road projects are completed at the appropriate time, especially with the disbursement of the Sukuk Bond.

He also said the Federal Government’s school feeding programme caters to about eight million children across primary schools.

“We are working for the common man in this country," he said. "As of today, we feed 8.2 million children in primary schools over Nigeria. In the process, we employ 87,000 cooks. This feeding programme in about 24 states covers 62,000 primary schools."

