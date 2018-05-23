We Can Send Buhari Back To Daura, Sowore Says As He Is Welcomed To Nigeria By A Heavy Downpour

“We're not tired but it is easy to kick out this government of President Muhammadu Buhari and send him back to Daura,” he declared.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2018

Thousands of Nigerian youth on Tuesday travelled from different parts of the country to Lagos where they defied the downpour to welcome 2019 presidential aspirant, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, at the Muritala Muhammad International Airport with songs of victory and colorful cards.

The young men and women said they were happy to get drenched in their bid to support Mr. Sowore’s ambition to take Nigeria back from the hands of the bad government at all levels.

The youth thereafter converged on the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, to listen to the address of the presidential hopeful.

Mr. Sowore, who had no problems with speaking as the rain poured down, expressed his determination to rescue Nigeria from the hands of corrupt leaders.

Predicting that 2019 would be a year of reformation for the youth, he urged them to remain resolute by supporting his presidential ambition.

The founder and publisher of online newspaper Sahara Reporters said enough was enough of the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari. 

He explained that the electorate have the power to pick good leaders into positions of authority in order to make Nigeria a greater country. 

He implored the enthusiastic youth to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) before the 2019 presidential election in order to vote out the “failed government” of the All Progressives Congress (APC). 

According to Mr. Sowore, the people of Nigeria are now yearning for a revolutionary change that would bring more comfort to the masses and birth a new Nigeria.

“We are going to take back our country from the hands of the bad government but I want to advise us to go and get our Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in order to send out this government,” he said.

“Let us get set to chase away this corrupt and bad government come 2019 and let us install a government the youths can call their own.

