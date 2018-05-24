APC Names 14 Governors Among 77-Man Campaign Council To Ensure Fayemi Beats Fayose’s Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State, to head the party’s 77-member National Campaign Council to ensure victory for the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, at the July 14 Ekiti Governorship Election.

The campaign council, which was inaugurated by the APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawali Shuaibu, on behalf of the National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, comprises 14 serving governors, ministers, some members of the party’s National Working Committee, National Assembly members and senior party leaders.

Speaking during the inauguration, Shuaibu stressed the importance of the governorship election to the party, urging the campaign council to shun hate speech in its campaign message to the people of Ekiti.

“In the exercise your assignment, please avoid hate speech. Let us ensure that we don’t use hate speech during our campaigns,” he said.

“If other parties do that, our concern should be to capture the hearts of the Ekiti people in going out to bring to an end the four-year comedy that has been going on there.

“The election in Ekiti is very important for the APC. In fact, we feel the level of importance of the election is slightly below the importance of the presidential election to us. We are not going to relent in our effort to win Ekiti State. The responsibility now rests on your shoulders.”

The National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, reiterated the party’s determination to win the Ekiti governorship election.

“The election should be a must win for our Party. We won that election before, it was taken away fraudulently. This time around, we want to win it again and retain it,” he said.

Bagudu, who was represented by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), at the inauguration called for unity among the campaign council and all stakeholders to ensure victory.

“We take this task as very important. Just as we all have stressed it. This will not be the first time the party is expressing and underscoring the importance of this election. When South-West Party leaders met with the president recently, he underscored the importance of this election,” he said.

“We have faced enough of affront as a party. Challenge has been thrown to us not only by the PDP, but by Governor Fayose. So we must be united to confront that challenge. We will give our all to ensure that we win Ekiti State for the APC.

“This will be a second battle. Somebody I read on Facebook said something about Ekiti and I said by the Grace of God, it will happen that way. I tell you what he said, ‘Akeredolu contested against Mimiko, he lost. He contested thereafter against Mimiko’s candidate, he won. So if Fayemi contested against Fayose and lost, he is now contesting against Fayose’s candidate. He will win.’”

FULL LIST OF EKITI STATE CAMPAIGN COUNCIL

H. E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu - Governor Kebbi (Chairman)

H. E. Akinwunmi Dapo Ambode - Governor Lagos

H. E. Sen. Ibikunle Amosun - Governor Ogun

H. E. Sen. Abiola Ajimobi - Governor Oyo

H. E. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola - Governor Osun

H. E. Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN - Governor Ondo

H. E. Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed - Governor Kwara

H. E. Alh. Abdulazeez Yari - Governor Zamfara

H. E. Mr. Godwin Obaseki - Governor Edo

H. E. Alh. Yahaya Bello - Governor Kogi

H. E. Mr. Simon Bako Lalong - Governor Plateau

H. E. Alh. Kashim Shettima - Governor Borno

H. E. Sen. Mohammed Umar Jibrilla - Governor Adamawa

H. E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar - Governor Jigawa

H. E. Engr. Segun Oni

Alh. Manir Dan-Ali - Minister Defence

Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau Rt d - Interior

Alh. Bawa Bwari Abubakar - State, Solid Minerals

Dr. Ibe Kachikwu - State, Petroleum

Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN - Power, Works and Housing

Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi - Transport

Chief (Dr.) Chris Ngige - Labour

Prof. Isaac Adewole - Health

Sen. Sola Adeyeye

Sen. Tayo Alasaodura

Sen. Andy Uba

Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim

Sen. Aliyu Wammako

Sen. Abu Ibrahim

Sen. Ben Uwajumogu

Sen. Olubunmi Adetunmbi

Sen. Tony Adeniyi

Hon. Bamidele Faparusi

Rt. Hon. Yusuf Lasun

Hon. Aliyu Magaji

Hon. Stephen Olemija

Hon. Mike Ogun

Otunba Niyi Adebayo

Alh. Yau Darazo

Sen. Olurunnimbe Mamora

Dr. Muiz Banire

Hon. Faruk Adamu Aliyu

Sen. Domingo Obende

Engr. Ade Adetimehin

Sen. Uche Ekwunife

Mr. Ayo Afolabi

Mrs. Kemi Nelson

Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele

Engr. Mohammed Maihaja

Hon. Omowunmi Edet

Mr. Yemi Olowolabi

Chief Zacha Adelabu

Barr. Sharon Ikeazor

Hadjia Hadiza Bala Usman

Mr. Edwin Ikhinmwin

Mr. Hubert Shaiyen

Mr. Adejoke Adefolire

Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Chief Kemi Adeosun

Senator Monsurat Sumonnu

Senator Binta Masi

Hajiya Fati Balla

Prof. Okey Onyejekwe

Mr. Ray Morphy

Hon. Jibir Maigari

Dr. Jabo Zarami

Mr. Shina Peller

Sen. Osita Izunaso

Alh. Bolaji Abdullahi

Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu

Alh. Dasuki Ibrahim Jalo

Chief Pius Akinyelure

Alh. Tajudeen Bello

Barr. Awele Van Nwoko

Mrs. Yetunde Adeniji

Mrs. Toyin Edun

Alhaji Ali Wurge