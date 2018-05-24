Bi-Courtney Given Seven-Day Ultimatum To Recall Workers 'Sacked For Interest In Unionism'

The unions alleged that the workers, numbering over 20, were sacked by the management of the terminal operator for indicating interest in joining any union of their choice in the industry.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2018

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has given the management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) seven-day ultimatum to recall the workers it sacked for allegedly indicating interest in joining aviation unions.

A petition jointly signed by the General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Olayinka Abioye and Frances Akinjole, with the title, ‘Notice of Seven-Day Ultimatum To Recall Sacked Workers Of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited', dated May 21, 2018 and made available to our correspondent alleged that the terminal operator erred in sacking the workers for their intents to be a member of unions in the industry they work.

The petition said that with the notice, BASL was expected to reinstate all members of staff sacked arbitrarily, allow for unfettered unionisation of all interested members of staff in consonance with the applicable laws of Nigeria and meet with industrial unions to fashion the way forward as social partners in the industry.

The unions emphasised that the ultimatum would elapse on Monday, May 28, 2018, threatening that failure of BASL to accede to the unions’ demands would “lead to a situation too knotty for both parties".

However, the image maker of BASL, Mr. Steve Omolale, could not be reach for comments, but an official of the company confirmed the receipt of the petition.

The official also confirmed the sacking of some staff of the company, but insisted that it was not due to unionization.

