I'm Privileged To Sleep In The Same Prison Bed Used By Obasanjo, Says Jonah Jang

“For me being in prison is a great lesson in humility," Jang said. "When I was at the EFCC office in Abuja, I slept on the floor, but here in the prison I have the privilege of sleeping in the same bed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo slept in at the Jos Prison.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2018

Jonah Jang, former Governor of Plateau  State, has revealed that he sleeps in the same bed that Olusegun Obasanjo, former President, occupied at Kuje Prisons in Jos.

He made this known in a speech read by Pastor Abraham Yiljap, his former Commissioner of Information, who represented him at the opening ceremony of the 94th General Church Council of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) on Wednesday.

In the goodwill message read to the church, Jang said his remand in prison was a divine intervention, stating that nobody should boast of sending him to prison.

Jang was remanded in prison by Justice Daniel Longji over a 12-count charge of alleged corruption and misappropriation of N6.3 billion as Governor. He is, however, expected in court on Thursday for his bail application.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State also said that his predecessor was not the only one who had spent time in prison, as he was also a one-time visitor at the Jos Prison. He said this in his speech after the former's at the opening ceremony of the 94th General Church Council of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

He said: “Before I became the Governor of Plateau State, as a Speaker of the State House of Assembly, I also spent 40 days in prison. While there, I received a lot of revelations and I was ready to face the allegations against me and at the end of the day, I was cleared.

“Now as a Governor, I know that when I vacate office there will be a time for me to account for my stewardship. But when somebody refuses to humble himself to accept his imperfection, then the law takes over.”

SaharaReporters, New York

