Trump Cancels Meeting With Kim Jong Un Over 'Tremendous Anger And Open Hostility' From N'Korea

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president

President Donald Trump of United States has informed North Korea President Kim Jong Un that he will not be attending the nuclear summit scheduled for June12 in Singapore, citing “anger” and “hostility” from the North Korean government for the collapse of the “long-planned meeting”.

In the letter, shared on the White House official Twitter handle, on Friday, Trump said for the “good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world", the meeting would not take place.

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting." he said.

“Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.

“I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write.

“The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.”

BBC earlier reported a statement from Choe Son-hui, senior North Korean official, tagging US Vice President Mike Pence "stupid and ignorant".

Pence had warned that North Korea "may end like Libya" but Son-hui responded, saying she was “surprised at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing from the mouth of the US vice-president”.

“Whether the US will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behaviour of the United States,” BBC quoted Son-hui as saying.