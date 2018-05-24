Trump Cancels Meeting With Kim Jong Un Over 'Tremendous Anger And Open Hostility' From N'Korea

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting." Trump said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2018

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president Gage Skidmore, Flikr

President Donald Trump of United States has informed North Korea President Kim Jong Un that he will not be attending the nuclear summit scheduled for June12 in Singapore, citing “anger” and “hostility” from the North Korean government for the collapse of the “long-planned meeting”. 

In the letter, shared on the White House official Twitter handle, on Friday, Trump said for the “good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world", the meeting would not take place.

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting." he said.

“Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.

“I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write.

“The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.”

BBC earlier reported a statement from  Choe Son-hui, senior North Korean official, tagging US Vice President Mike Pence "stupid and ignorant".

Pence had warned that North Korea "may end like Libya" but Son-hui responded, saying she was “surprised at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing from the mouth of the US vice-president”.

“Whether the US will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behaviour of the United States,” BBC quoted Son-hui as saying.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Korea Is A Model For Africa’s Industrialization, Says AfDB President Adesina
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Burundi Burundi Removed From Recipient List Of AGOA
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram US May Send Special Forces To Assist In War Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Scandal Nigerian Lawmakers Accused Of Sexual Misconduct While In The US
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Departs From US And Arrives In London
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Temitope Adebamiro, Who Slayed Husband, Pleads Guilty In US
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Names 14 Governors Among 77-Man Campaign Council To Ensure Fayemi Beats Fayose’s Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Removes Mike Okiro As Chairman of Police Service Commission
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Handling Metuh's Trial Summons Channels TV's Maupe Ogun Over 'Prejudicial Comments' On Sunrise Daily
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘He Still Sniffs The Stuff’ — Keyamo Blames Obasanjo For Appointing ‘Crackhead’ Fani-Kayode Into Cabinet
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Innoson Motors Chairman Declared Wanted For Fraud — After Shunning The Court Five Times
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption I'm Privileged To Sleep In The Same Prison Bed Used By Obasanjo, Says Jonah Jang
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Ekiti Assembly Impeaches Deputy Speaker
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 'Enough Is Enough' — Alaafin Of Oyo 'Demands' End To Federal Character
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive Exposed! Nigeria’s Deputy Speaker In N1.1bn Water Contract Scam
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Five Preparatory Steps You Must Consider Before Migrating to Canada By Idowu Ohioze
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Keep Exposing Yourselves... I'm Enjoying This' — Fayose Mocks Buhari, Obasanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Finally, Reps Kill Peace Corps Bill
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad