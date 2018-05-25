Buhari To Receive Harmonised, Passed 2018 Budget Today

President Muhammadu Buhari will today receive the passed 2018 budget.

On Thursday, Senate President Bukola Saraki had said the National Assembly would transmit the budget to the President today.

He said this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after Buhari hosted the leadership of the Assembly to a breaking of fast on Thursday.

“We had to harmonize [the budget]. It’s just a slight difference. It has been passed yesterday. It was in the rules and proceedings of today, so I am sure by tomorrow Friday, we will transmit it to the presidency,” he said.

Udo Udoma, Minister of Budget and National Planning, had said on Wednesday that the President was yet to receive the copy of the budget, a week after it was passed by the National Assembly.

On May 16, both chambers of the Assembly approved the budget estimates submitted by Buhari in November 2017, raising the total figure from N8.6 trillion to N9.1 trillion, six months after it was presented.