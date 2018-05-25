Buhari To Receive Harmonised, Passed 2018 Budget Today

On Thursday, Senate President Bukola Saraki had said the National Assembly would transmit the budget to the President today.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari will today receive the passed 2018 budget.

On Thursday, Senate President Bukola Saraki had said the National Assembly would transmit the budget to the President today.

He said this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after Buhari hosted the leadership of the Assembly to a breaking of fast on Thursday.

“We had to harmonize [the budget]. It’s just a slight difference. It has been passed yesterday. It was in the rules and proceedings of today, so I am sure by tomorrow Friday, we will transmit it to the presidency,” he said.

Udo Udoma, Minister of Budget and National Planning, had said on Wednesday that the President was yet to receive the copy of the budget, a week after it was passed by the National Assembly.

On May 16, both chambers of the Assembly approved the budget estimates submitted by Buhari in November 2017, raising the total figure from N8.6 trillion to N9.1 trillion, six months after it was presented.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics APC Names 14 Governors Among 77-Man Campaign Council To Ensure Fayemi Beats Fayose’s Candidate
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics After 20 months, Court Voids Jibrin’s Suspension, Orders Repayment Of His Salaries
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics ‘He Still Sniffs The Stuff’ — Keyamo Blames Obasanjo For Appointing ‘Crackhead’ Fani-Kayode Into Cabinet
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Finally, Reps Kill Peace Corps Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics QUESTION: Musiliu Smith for PSC — Is Buhari Recycling Obasanjo’s Policemen?
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 'Enough Is Enough' — Alaafin Of Oyo 'Demands' End To Federal Character
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Names 14 Governors Among 77-Man Campaign Council To Ensure Fayemi Beats Fayose’s Candidate
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics After 20 months, Court Voids Jibrin’s Suspension, Orders Repayment Of His Salaries
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Innoson Motors Chairman Declared Wanted For Fraud — After Shunning The Court Five Times
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics ‘He Still Sniffs The Stuff’ — Keyamo Blames Obasanjo For Appointing ‘Crackhead’ Fani-Kayode Into Cabinet
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Buhari Removes Mike Okiro As Chairman of Police Service Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Handling Metuh's Trial Summons Channels TV's Maupe Ogun Over 'Prejudicial Comments' On Sunrise Daily
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Finally, Reps Kill Peace Corps Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics QUESTION: Musiliu Smith for PSC — Is Buhari Recycling Obasanjo’s Policemen?
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Trump Cancels Meeting With Kim Jong Un Over 'Tremendous Anger And Open Hostility' From N'Korea
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics 'Enough Is Enough' — Alaafin Of Oyo 'Demands' End To Federal Character
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Five Preparatory Steps You Must Consider Before Migrating to Canada By Idowu Ohioze
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I'm Privileged To Sleep In The Same Prison Bed Used By Obasanjo, Says Jonah Jang
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad